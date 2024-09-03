DN One Festival: Free, three-day city centre spectacular is back this weekend

A free, three-day music and entertainment festival for all the family is bouncing back into Doncaster this weekend.

The DN One Festival in Sir Nigel Gresley Square takes place from Friday to Saturday and offers something to suit all tastes.

Things will kick-off on Friday with a set from Doncaster indie-pop icons Bang Bang Romeo who have described the show as a “chapter closing” gig.

Earlier this year, the band told fans: “This show is a chapter closer, a door closer of sorts without locking it.”

Announcing the We Say Goodbye, We Say Hello show on social media, the band posted: “Well, this has been a long time coming hasn’t it?

"Actually, it’s been far far too long so we just want to thank you all for your patience, love and support that has somehow still managed to remain, in true BBR style.

“This show is a chapter closer, a door closer of sorts without locking it. It’s a celebration of our debut album which came out five years ago this year.

“This album meant the world to us, and as do you guys – so we wanted to do a show in the midst of the unknown, to say thank you and play the bloody thing in full, for the first time."

The group, who have performed alongside Pink at Wembley Stadium in recent years, will be performing tracks from their album A Heartbreaker’s Guide To The Galaxy.

The band added: “Free entry, but once full, it’s full. So make sure you come down early doors, enjoy the festival and get ready to sing from the top of your f****** lungs.

The show gets under way at 6.30pm with support from Rumbi Tauro and ADMT.

Then on Saturday, there will be performances from 11am to 3pm and a DN One spokesperson said: “Saturday is all about the Country and Western vibes!

"Don your hats and learn some line dancing moves before the evening's trip down to Nashville, Tennessee.”

There will be a line dancing workshop, Hello Dolly, a Dolly Parton Tribute, Miley Rockz, a tribute to Miley Cyrus and a Western Show Dance Performance.

From 7pm to 10.30pm, there will be performances from Peet Jackson and One Night in Nashville, celebrating the biggest Country music hits, both classic and current, with the UK's best live downtown Nashville Honkytonk experience.

On Sunday from 11am to 1pm, it's all about the kids music and characters specially for younger audience, with fun family activities plus meet and greet walkarounds featuring Ye Birdz, Peter Rabbit, Stitch and Paw Patrol's Chase.

From 2pm - 8pm, it will be the turn of the Doncaster Songwriters and Musicians Stage featuring a great selection of established and emerging local Doncaster artists including; Boethius Saul, Gerard Frain, Wnsdy at 7, DNO, Escape the Curfew, Ali & Dave-O andThe 48K's.

A spokesperson for DN Events said: “ “DN One Live is a free three day live music festival in the heart of the city centre, giving everyone an opportunity to experience a large staged live music event up close.

“DN One Live offers an opportunity for people who love live music to come together and enjoy the experience.”