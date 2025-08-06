DN One Festival: Free, three-day city centre music spectacular set to return

By Darren Burke
Published 6th Aug 2025, 10:30 BST
A free, three-day music and entertainment festival for all the family is bouncing back into Doncaster city centre.

The DN One Festival in Sir Nigel Gresley Square takes place from September 5-7 and will offer something to suit all tastes.

A spokesperson for Visit Doncaster said: “Get ready, Doncaster!

"DN One Live is back and bringing the vibes to Sir Nigel Gresley Square.

DN One Live is returning to Doncaster.placeholder image
“Mark your calendars for 5-7 September because we're talking three whole days of fantastic live music, and guess what?

"It's completely free. Pop this date in your diary and gather your crew – you won't want to miss a beat.

“See you there for some epic tunes and good times!”

Last year, Doncaster music icons Bang Bang Romeo took to the stage, along with One Night in Nashville, celebrating the biggest Country music hits.

A spokesperson added: “DN One Live offers an opportunity for people who love live music to come together.”

Full details will be released in the coming weeks.

Related topics:Doncaster

