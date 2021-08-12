Disco music legends Boney M announce Doncaster concert date
Disco legends Boney M are coming to Doncaster.
Thursday, 12th August 2021, 9:13 am
The 70s superstars, known for hits such as Daddy Cool, Rasputin, Brown Girl In The Ring and many more, will be coming to The Hilton Garden Inn on December 10.
Boney M have sold more than 150 million records and other hits include Sunny, Ma Baker, Belfast, Painter Man, Gotta Go Home, Hooray Hooray it’s a Holiday and Rivers of Babylon/Mary’s Boy Child, the second highest selling single in the UK.
Tickets are available HERE