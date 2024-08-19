Watch more of our videos on Shots!

de Mowbray’s Musicke will be appearing in All Saints Church, Hooton Pagnell, for a concert of medieval music, songs and dance inspired by the images and themes of the 14th century manuscript, The Luttrell Psalter.

Hooton Pagnell was one of the four estates of Sir Geoffrey Luttrell in the 1300s.

Towards the end of his life he commissioned a book of the 150 psalms (‘The Luttrell Psalter’) which has been described as ‘the most significant English medieval manuscript’.

de Mowbray’s Musicke will be playing reproductions of all the musical instruments that are depicted in the psalter.

As well as the psalms, this illustrated manuscript also shows many scenes of medieval life.

The group will be performing pieces to bring images from the psalter to life, from the court of the Luttrell’s to countryside activities.

Before the concert on Saturday September 28 at 6.30pm there will be a short demonstration and explanation of some of the instruments that de Mowbray’s Musicke will be playing.