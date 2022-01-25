Dancing In The Moonlight stars Toploader coming to Doncaster for intimate gig
Dancing In The Moonlight rockers Toploader are coming to Doncaster for an intimate show later this year.
Tuesday, 25th January 2022, 10:06 am
The band, who scored massive chart success with the song in 2000, will appear at the Imperial Music Venue in Mexborough on May 6.
Formed in Eastbourne in 1997, they reached critical acclaim with their cover of the King Harvest hit and also enjoyed further success with albums Onka’s Big Moka and Magic Hotel as well as singles success with Achilles Heel and Just Hold On.
Tickets are £16.50 from www.imperialmusicvenue.co.uk