Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Dance pop sensation Heather Small will take to the stage at this year’s Doncaster Music Festival, organisers have announced.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The festival, the new name for Askern Music Festival, will be held at the Eco Power Stadium on June 7 next summer and will also feature 90s favourites The Farm, indie stars The View and former Kasabian frontman Tom Meighan as well as Manchester guitar band Afflecks Palace.

This year’s event – which was set to be headlined by soul sensation Billy Ocean – had to be cancelled due to safety concerns with organisers later announcing a switch of venues from Askern to Doncaster city centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Organisers have promised an “unforgettable experience for music lovers in Doncaster and beyond” and added: “Since the changes, we at Doncaster Music Festival promised to bring mix of world-class acts, to which we are happy to announce our full line-up for 2025.

M-People star Heather Small is coming to Doncaster.

"We welcome the voice of M-People and award-winning musician Heather Small to the lineup, who is sure to bring a powerful presence to the stage."

The 59-year-old singer first came to fame as lead singer of M-People, who clocked up a string of top ten hits in the 90s with tracks such as Moving On Up, One Night In Heaven, Search For The Hero, How Can I Love You More? and Renaissance.

Her solo career includes the smash hit Proud as well as appearing as a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Supporting on the Main Stage will be local bands The Denabys, Under the Influence and The Rosadocs alongside Coventry’s own Idle Noise.

Whilst most of the acts from 2024’s postponed event remain, Reverend and the Makers will no longer appear on the 2025 line-up due to other commitments, however, organisers hope to welcome the band in future.

Alongside this, on the Main Stage headliner, platinum-selling artist and award-winning singer-songwriter James Bay will perform.

James Bay is an exciting addition to the 2025 line-up, with huge hits such and “Hold Back The River” and “Let It Go”, alongside an impressive catalogue of albums.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the acoustic stage, there will be a number of unsigned musicians who won their slot through the Apply to Play scheme, many of which are local to Yorkshire, including Sammy Murdock, Alice

Ede, Ciaron Elm, Stephen F. Mone, Calum Green, Daisy Peacock, Mat Hook, Jamie Wooding, The 48K’s and Sam Scherdel.

Acoustic headliners are James Walsh of Starsailor fame and Simon and Oscar from Ocean Colour Scene.

A spokesperson added: “The team at Doncaster Music Festival have been blown away by the support since the changes and appreciate people’s patience whilst we got things back up and running, however, we do not forget our roots as Askern Music Festival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To the people of Askern who supported us from the very beginning, we extend our deepest gratitude.

"Your unwavering support, love and enthusiasm fueled our journey and made it all possible.

"We hope you will continue to support us as we embark on this new chapter..”

The main stage will be positioned on the pitch, whilst the acoustic stage will be in a fan-park style area within the stadium grounds, alongside food vendors and fairground rides.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets can be purchased for Doncaster Music Festival directly from www.donnyfest.co.uk or from ticketing partner See Tickets.

Those who purchased tickets for Askern Music Festival 2024 are still valid for the 2025 date.

The spokesperson added: “Our vision for Doncaster Music Festival goes beyond just the music - it’s about creating something the people of Doncaster can be proud of, celebrating our community, culture and sharing it with others.

“We hope to see you in 2025 and we thank you for the continued support.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year’s event, which was due to be held on July 13, had to be postponed after City of Doncaster Council axed the event over safety fears.

South Yorkshire Police, South Yorkshire Fire Service as well as Doncaster Council’s environmental health and highways department had all objected to the event at Askern Events Field over safety concerns, leading the authority’s licensing sub-committee to reject the application.

The 2023 event saw the concert switch to Thornhurst Manor – but the show was dogged by traffic and weather issues as well as lengthy bar queues as revellers flocked to see performances from Razorlight, The Enemy, Tom Meighan and Space.

The festival, which had been held at Askern Cricket Club until 2022, also featured acoustic sets from former Cast and The La’s guitarist John Power and former Inspiral Carpets frontman Tom Hingley.