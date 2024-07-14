Competition: Win Prince and The Revolution classic Purple Rain on vinyl and CD

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

It is one of the best and most popular albums of all time – and here’s your chance to win a copy of Prince and The Revolution classic Purple Rain to mark its 40th anniversary.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I think Purple Rain is the most avant-garde purple thing I’ve ever done,” said the enigmatic musician on its release.

"Just look at [the singles] ‘When Doves Cry’ and ‘Let’s Go Crazy.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Most Black artists won’t try a groove like that. If more would, we’d have more colorful radio stations.”

Here's your chance to win a copy of the Prince classic Purple Rain.

NPG Records and Paisley Park Enterprises, in partnership with Warner Records, have announced the release of a brand-new Dolby ATMOS mix of Prince and the Revolution’s iconic 1984 album, Purple Rain, which is available to stream now via participating digital partners.

40 years ago this month, Prince shattered all expectations and made music history when he released the album Purple Rain, followed by the hit movie of the same name weeks later.

The 9-track LP went on to win two Grammy awards (Best Rock Performance by a Group and Best Album of Original Score Written For A Motion Picture), two American Music Awards, a Brit Award, and an Academy Award for Best Original Song Score.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2012 the Library of Congress added the album to the National Recording Registry, which only accepts sound recordings that “are culturally, historically, or aesthetically important, and/or inform or reflect life in the United States.”

Classic Prince album Purple Rain is celebrating its 40th anniversary.

Purple Rain spent 24 weeks at #1 on the Billboard album charts, sold over 25 million copies worldwide, and appears on countless ‘Best Of’ polls, most recently achieving the #4 spot on Apple Music’s Top 100 Albums Of All Time.

The new ATMOS presentation of Purple Rain has been meticulously mixed from the original multi-track master tapes by Prince’s protege and Best Engineered Grammy nominee Chris James. It is available now via all participating Digital Service Providers, with an audiophile Blu-ray to be released later in 2024.

A spokesperson for Paisley Park Enterprises said: “As we begin what will be a year-long celebration of the 40th anniversary of Purple Rain, we are thrilled to present Prince’s masterpiece in ATMOS, providing an immersive, surround auditory experience of Prince’s legendary album.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This highly crafted release will present Prince’s iconic work with more space and depth while preserving the beautiful songs that have shaped music and popular culture, and touched the lives of countless fans around the world.”

Discovery has reissued a newly restored 4K version of the Purple Rain motion picture, with a limited theatrical run throughout July.

In addition to these Purple Rain reissues, Prince’s catalogue is also now available in full on Snapchat and other social media for the next generation of Prince fans to engage, discover and enjoy.

Who was Prince?

Prince was an iconic American musician, singer, songwriter, bandleader, performer, multi-instrumentalist, record producer, actor, and a pioneer in artists’ rights and freedoms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Born Prince Rogers Nelson in Minneapolis, Minnesota, he released his debut LP, For You, in 1978 and went on to become one of the most successful recording artists of all time, eventually selling more than 150 million albums.

Over his 40-year career, his work received unprecedented critical praise as well as official recognition of his achievements including seven Grammy Awards, seven Brit Awards, six American

Music Awards, four MTV Video Music Awards, NAACP Awards, a Grammy President’s Merit Award, a Billboard Icon Award, a Golden Globe, and an Academy Award (for Best

Original Song Score for the film Purple Rain).

His albums, 1999 (1982), Purple Rain (1984), and Sign O’ The Times (1987) frequently appear in rankings of the greatest albums of all time. He was inducted into the Grammy Hall Of Fame, the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame, the U.K. Music Hall Of Fame, and the Rhythm And Blues Music Hall Of Fame, and more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prince was a leader in philanthropy, giving privately and without fanfare to countless charities and causes that he championed and a trailblazer in music, fashion, art, and practically all forms of entertainment.

Prince is considered by many to be the greatest artist of all time.

We have copies of Purple Rain to give away on vinyl and CD. To stand a chance of winning, answer the question below and send an email with your answer, name and address details to [email protected] stating whether you would prefer vinyl or CD if you win.

Q: What was the name of Prince’s first album?