Clinton Baptiste to bring The Spirit of Laughter to The Empress Building

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 2nd Oct 2024, 12:29 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The Empress Building in Mexborough is set to be the stage for an unforgettable evening of humour, mysticism, and psychic revelations as Clinton Baptiste, played by the renowned Alex Lowe, returns for his much-anticipated performance, The Spirit of Laughter, in the new year.

Celebrated for his role in Peter Kay’s iconic television series Phoenix Nights, Baptiste is Britain’s most celebrated medium psychic, and he’s ready to charm audiences once again on 26th March 2025.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In this special one-off show, Clinton Baptiste will delve into his unique comedic spirit readings, leaving the audience both entertained and mystified. Baptiste will also share tales of his remarkable journey, from humorous encounters with doubters and his many lovers, to stories about his recent adventures on a cruise ship, and his daily life with his Greenlandic spirit guide, Taruak.

Audiences can expect an evening of laughter, intrigue, and extraordinary revelations.

Clinton Baptiste to bring The Spirit of Laughter to The Empress Building.Clinton Baptiste to bring The Spirit of Laughter to The Empress Building.
Clinton Baptiste to bring The Spirit of Laughter to The Empress Building.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to welcome Clinton Baptiste back to The Empress Building,” says General Manager, Jemma Evans. “His shows are always a fantastic blend of comedy and the unexpected, and we know our guests are in for a truly unique experience. This event is set to be one of the highlights of our 2025 calendar, and we can’t wait to see everyone there.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Fans of the psychic comedian will be treated to a stand-up performance that combines Clinton’s signature wit, charm, and mystical insights. With a career that’s spanned many years, Alex Lowe has breathed life into the character of Clinton Baptiste, making him one of the most beloved and recognisable figures in British comedy today.

Speaking about his return to The Empress Building in Mexborough, Clinton Baptiste himself remarked: “It’s always a pleasure to perform at such a beautiful and historic venue.

"The Empress Building holds a special energy, and I can already feel the spirits getting excited about what’s to come! I promise you a night filled with laughter, revelations, and maybe a message from the other side – who knows?”

Tickets go on sale on Tuesday 8th October 2024 and are expected to sell out quickly, to book please visit The Empress Building website.

Related topics:Mexborough

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.