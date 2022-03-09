Roy 'Chubby' Brown has another show axed after one complaint following axing of Sheffield gig
Controversial stand-up comic Roy ‘Chubby’ Brown, famous for his adult material, claims he has become a victim of ‘cancel culture’ after a council took the decision to axe his planned show.
A furious Brown took to his official Facebook page to vent his anger over the decision, while Pendle Council chief executive Rose Rouse said she had made the decision to cancel the Lancashire gig “in the best interests of our community.”
The popular but controversial comic is famous for his offensive humour, risqué jokes and disdain for political correctness, an approach which has polarised opinion of him in the public eye for years.
Brown wrote: “I’ve Just been informed by my management that the council cancellation culture has reared its ugly head again at Colne Muni Theatre.
“We were booked to come back to the Colne Muni Theatre for November this year and tickets were already on sale, the venue then informed us that they had received ONE, yes ONE complaint from a resident, this complaint was passed onto the local council leader and his/her decision was to inform the venue that due to the ONE complaint, that as the venue was publicly funded they would have to cancel the booking.
“This is one person dictating to the whole community in Pendle on what they can and can’t watch or do and taking away their freedom of choice even though you voted them in with your best interests at heart!
“All I can do is apologise to all my fans in Colne, I would ask you please not to blame the venue in anyway for this decision, and vent any frustration/anger/complaints towards the Muni Theatre as it wasn’t their decision, the venue were just following the council’s instructions.
“I find it very confusing that as a publicly funded venue the councillor would make this decision to cancel on the back of one complaint when the majority of the public want to see the show or if not be dictated to on what they can and can’t do and have freedom of choice, the show has sold out annually for many years and never been a problem bringing laughter and revenue to the venue and town, so why now?
“I repeat it’s just COMEDY behind closed doors and a bit of fun for all, if you are in the minority and the nature of my show is not your cup of tea, I totally respect that, so don’t buy a ticket that is your choice, but don’t spoil it for the majority with complaints or bans, let people decide for themselves!”
MORE: Jimmy Carr: Locals call for more controversial acts to be banned from Sheffield City Hall like Roy 'Chubby' Brown
Chief executive Rose Rouse confirmed the decision: “We understand that this decision will disappoint some people.
“But we felt strongly that we should request that the Roy ‘Chubby’ Brown show be cancelled in the best interests of our community.”
The comedian’s show, due to have been held at Sheffield City Hall in January 2022, was pulled last year.
Sheffield City Trust’s chief executive, Andrew Snelling, said: “We don’t believe this show reflects Sheffield City Trust values, particularly our ambition that our leisure, culture and entertainment venues are inclusive for all in Sheffield.”