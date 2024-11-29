Christmas carol concert to be held at Doncaster's historic Mansion House
A Christmas carol concert is to be held at Doncaster’s historic Mansion House.
The Friends of Doncaster will be hosting its Christmas Concert at the High Street building on Thursday 5 December from 6pm to 8.30pm.
The show will feature music from The Cusworth Singers/
Tickets are priced at £10 and £8 concessions and included interval refreshments
They are available via email from [email protected] or in person from the Tourist Information Office, High Street.
They are also available from Eventbrite.
