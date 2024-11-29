Christmas carol concert to be held at Doncaster's historic Mansion House

By Darren Burke
Published 29th Nov 2024, 12:02 BST

A Christmas carol concert is to be held at Doncaster’s historic Mansion House.

The Friends of Doncaster will be hosting its Christmas Concert at the High Street building on Thursday 5 December from 6pm to 8.30pm.

The show will feature music from The Cusworth Singers/

Tickets are priced at £10 and £8 concessions and included interval refreshments

They are available via email from [email protected] or in person from the Tourist Information Office, High Street.

They are also available from Eventbrite.

