Christmas carol concert to be held at Doncaster's historic Mansion House

A Christmas carol concert is to be held at Doncaster’s historic Mansion House.

The Friends of Doncaster will be hosting its Christmas Concert at the High Street building on Thursday 5 December from 6pm to 8.30pm.

The show will feature music from The Cusworth Singers/

Tickets are priced at £10 and £8 concessions and included interval refreshments

They are available via email from [email protected] or in person from the Tourist Information Office, High Street.

They are also available from Eventbrite.