Chance to see classic Harold Pinter play in Doncaster
No Man’s Land, a classic play by Harold Pinter, one of Britain’s most brilliant playwrights, is on stage in Doncaster.
Thursday, 3rd October 2019, 16:10 pm
Updated
Thursday, 3rd October 2019, 23:40 pm
A chance meeting between two elderly writers in a North London pub leads to an alcohol-fuelled night of reminiscence and verbal sparring.
Hirst, a wealthy recluse, invites Spooner, a down-at-heel poet, to his Hampstead townhouse for a nightcap.
As the shadows lengthen and the whisky flows, their stories become more elaborate and improbable, until the arrival of two younger men forces events to take an unexpected turn.
In his most beguiling and atmospheric play, Pinter interweaves truth, language and memory to create a world of dark comedy and subtle power games.
No Man’s Land is at Cast in Doncaster on Friday, October 11. Website: castindoncaster.com