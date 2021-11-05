Cast unveils trio of Christmas performances set to bring joy to Doncaster families

Snow Mouse from Tuesday December 7 to Sunday December 19.

The family focused theatre productions include the festive pantomime with this year’s show announced as Aladdin, sensory show ‘Wish’ which has been created with first time parents and babies in mind, and the enchanting puppetry of the Snow Mouse.

The classic musical story of Aladdin will sweep guests up on an exciting magic carpet ride full of adventure, comical moments, mischief and mayhem in this Deaf friendly, fully BSL interpreted, panto which will run from Friday, November 26 through to Friday, December 31.

For younger first time theatre-goers, Wish is a journey of warmth and wonder as parents and their little ones of up to 18 months will experience a show of music, movement and light in a relaxed space as a genie grants babies and their grown-ups three magical wishes. The show will run from Thursday, December 2 to Sunday,December 12.

The delightful winter’s tale of Snow Mouse will entertain children between 18 months and four years as they meet a charming sleeping mouse in a magical snowy forest full of play, puppetry and music in this show running from Tuesday, December 7 to Sunday, December 19.

Deborah Rees, director at Cast, said: “Following such a challenging year for theatres and many people missing out on social gatherings and entertainment, we’re overjoyed to be welcoming families to Cast for some absolutely brilliant shows that we know will bring Christmas joy to everyone.

“From our classic pantomime to more sensory experiences for babies and toddlers like Wish and the magical Snow Mouse, we hope our line-up of inclusive performances makes Christmas that little bit more special.”

