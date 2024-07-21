Canadian Roast Battler comes to Cast Comedy Club this month
Headlining the night is Bobby Mair, described as ’a brilliant stand up’ by Jimmy Carr.
It’s an Edinburgh Festival preview from a Canadian wunderkind who has starred on 8 Out Of 10 Cats, Roast Battle, Jon & Lucy’s Odd Couples, Bobby & Harriet Get Married, Russell Howard's Big News, Never Mind The Buzzcocks and The Stand Up Sketch Show.
He was voted in the Top 10 jokes of the Edinburgh Festival and won Best Newcomer at the Canadian Comedy Awards.
Opening the show is Seeta Wrightson, as seen on the BBC New Comedy Awards and named as one of Union Jack Radio's ones to watch.
Tour support for Kiri Pritchard-McLean, she will be sharing stories of growing up mixed race, mixed up and utterly skint, with attitude in abundance.
Support comes from the storytelling swagger of Louis Etienne. Compere is the Metro Award winning Anthony J Brown.
The show starts at 7.45pm. Tickets are £14.50 from 01302 303 959 and online at castindoncaster.com.
