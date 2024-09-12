Britain's longest lasting female music duo set for 30th anniversary South Yorkshire show
In case they’ve passed you by so far, Chris While and Julie Matthews have played more than 2,500 gigs, appeared on more than 100 albums, written hundreds of original songs and reached millions of people around the world.
This year they celebrate 30 years as a duo and sound as fresh and vital as ever.
Chris and Julie are generally regarded as folk/singer-songwriters and have been nominated ten times in the BBC Radio 2 Folk music awards in the ‘Best Song’, ‘Best Duo’ and ‘Best Live Act’ categories, winning the ‘Best Duo’ award in 2009.
Chris (vocals, guitar, banjo, dulcimer and percussion) and Julie (vocals, piano, guitar, mandolin and bouzouki) are one of the best and most respected duos on the world folk roots scene.
Their outlook, however, is actually more akin to the DIY philosophy of punk.
They oversee their own careers completely and are two empowered women doing it their way, without compromise.
In September 2024 they release their 13th studio album ‘Days Like These’ on the FatCat record label.
They once again cover a wide range of topics and the full spectrum of human emotions, on 12 brand new songs.
In October they embark on their biggest tour to date, celebrating 30 years at the very top of their game, with special guests joining them at a number of venues.
They will be playing The Wesley Centre in Maltby on October 4.
October 2024
Wed 2nd, Biddulph, St. Lawrence’s Church
Thurs 3rd, Sheringham, Little Theatre
Fri 4th, Maltby, The Wesley Centre
Sat 5th, Nettleham, Village Hall
Sun 6th, Tamworth, Coton and Hopwas Social Club
Mon 7th, Bretforton, The Fleece, with special guest Marion Fleetwood
Tues 8th, Bristol, Beacon
Wed 9th, Birmingham, Kitchen Garden Café
Thurs 10th, Canterbury, Godmersham & Crundale Village Hall
Fri 11th, Osmington, Village Hall, with special guest Miranda Sykes
Sat 12th, Ipplepen, Village Hall, with special guest Miranda Sykes
Sun 13th, Plymouth, Folk on the Moor, with special guest Miranda Sykes
Mon 14th, Nettlebed, The Village Club
Tues 15th, Dartford, Folk Club (CIU)
Wed 16th, Marlborough, Town Hall
Thurs 17th, New Milton, Forrest Arts Centre
Fri 18th, Kings Somborne, Village Hall
Sat 19th, Wychwood, Folk Club
Sun 20th, Hitchin, Folk Club, Cricket Pavillion
Mon 21st, Maldon, Town Hall
Wed 23rd, Bury, The Met, with special guest Kellie While
Thurs 24th, Sheffield, The Greystones, with special guest Kellie While
Fri 25th, Barnard Castle, The Witham
Sat 26th, Armathwaite, Village Hall
Sun 27th, Hunmanby, Village Hall
More guests to be announced
