Britain's longest lasting female music duo set for 30th anniversary South Yorkshire show

A female music duo who are Britain’s longest lasting are coming to South Yorkshire for a special 30th anniversary show.

In case they’ve passed you by so far, Chris While and Julie Matthews have played more than 2,500 gigs, appeared on more than 100 albums, written hundreds of original songs and reached millions of people around the world.

This year they celebrate 30 years as a duo and sound as fresh and vital as ever.

Chris and Julie are generally regarded as folk/singer-songwriters and have been nominated ten times in the BBC Radio 2 Folk music awards in the ‘Best Song’, ‘Best Duo’ and ‘Best Live Act’ categories, winning the ‘Best Duo’ award in 2009.

Chris (vocals, guitar, banjo, dulcimer and percussion) and Julie (vocals, piano, guitar, mandolin and bouzouki) are one of the best and most respected duos on the world folk roots scene.

Their outlook, however, is actually more akin to the DIY philosophy of punk.

They oversee their own careers completely and are two empowered women doing it their way, without compromise.

In September 2024 they release their 13th studio album ‘Days Like These’ on the FatCat record label.

They once again cover a wide range of topics and the full spectrum of human emotions, on 12 brand new songs.

In October they embark on their biggest tour to date, celebrating 30 years at the very top of their game, with special guests joining them at a number of venues.

They will be playing The Wesley Centre in Maltby on October 4.

October 2024

Wed 2nd, Biddulph, St. Lawrence’s Church

Thurs 3rd, Sheringham, Little Theatre

Fri 4th, Maltby, The Wesley Centre

Sat 5th, Nettleham, Village Hall

Sun 6th, Tamworth, Coton and Hopwas Social Club

Mon 7th, Bretforton, The Fleece, with special guest Marion Fleetwood

Tues 8th, Bristol, Beacon

Wed 9th, Birmingham, Kitchen Garden Café

Thurs 10th, Canterbury, Godmersham & Crundale Village Hall

Fri 11th, Osmington, Village Hall, with special guest Miranda Sykes

Sat 12th, Ipplepen, Village Hall, with special guest Miranda Sykes

Sun 13th, Plymouth, Folk on the Moor, with special guest Miranda Sykes

Mon 14th, Nettlebed, The Village Club

Tues 15th, Dartford, Folk Club (CIU)

Wed 16th, Marlborough, Town Hall

Thurs 17th, New Milton, Forrest Arts Centre

Fri 18th, Kings Somborne, Village Hall

Sat 19th, Wychwood, Folk Club

Sun 20th, Hitchin, Folk Club, Cricket Pavillion

Mon 21st, Maldon, Town Hall

Wed 23rd, Bury, The Met, with special guest Kellie While

Thurs 24th, Sheffield, The Greystones, with special guest Kellie While

Fri 25th, Barnard Castle, The Witham

Sat 26th, Armathwaite, Village Hall

Sun 27th, Hunmanby, Village Hall

More guests to be announced