Britain's Got Talent stars Twist and Pulse added to Doncaster TFest line-up

The dance act were a firm favourite with viewers for their comedy performance on the hit ITV show when they were finalists in 2010.

Since then they have completed various tours and TV appearances, as well as starting their own dance troupe, Twist and Pulse Dance Company.

The pair have worked with huge brands such as Red Bull, Kellogg's, Warner Bros, The Brit Awards, Cadbury, EE, Disney, Lego, McDonald's, Mars, DC Comics, Sky One, 20th Century Fox and Samsung.

Twist and Pulse are coming to TFest. (Photo: ITV).

TFest Music Festival organiser Simon Stringer said he was thrilled when Twist and Pulse members Ashley Glazebrook and Glen Murphy agreed to perform.

"I absolutely loved their performances on BGT and they have continued to be internet sensations with their comedy performances," he said.

"It’s the first time we’ve had anything like this at the festival and we’re hoping it will attract more families to enjoy a great day out."

Now in its sixth year, TFest Music Festival has become one of the largest music festivals in Doncaster, with around 5,000 people expected to attend this year.

This year’s festival, on September 17, will be jam packed with music and entertainment, stalls, refreshments and much more for the whole family from 11am to 11pm.

Rockers Scouting For Girls have already been confirmed as one of the first acts for this year’s bill.