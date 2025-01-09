Brassed Off favourites the Grimethorpe Colliery Band are coming to Doncaster

By Darren Burke
Published 9th Jan 2025, 19:00 GMT
One of the world’s most popular brass bands whose music was used in hit movie Brassed Off are coming to Doncaster.

The Grimethorpe Colliery Band will appear at Cast in Sir Nigel Gresley Square on March 15 with a rousing selection of musical favourites.

Formed in 1917, during the First World War, Grimethorpe Colliery Band is a British institution.

National and British Open Champions on numerous occasions, the band’s contest successes remain legendary.

The Grimethorpe Colliery Band are coming to Doncaster.

These include 16 Brass In Concert Championship titles, 11 times Yorkshire Regional Champions, two English National Championship victories, four times British Open Champions and four times National Champion Brass Band of Great Britain.

Grimethorpe's diverse noted concert performances include those at the FIFA World Cup, BAFT Awards, BBC Proms, Eurovision and the London 2012 Olympic Games Opening Ceremony, together with a wealth of national and international television and radio appearances and professional recordings.

The band has been the recipient of two gold discs, as well as a BAFTA nomination for its contributions to the global hit movie Brassed Off for which Grimethorpe was the focal point.

The movie, part of which was filmed in Doncaster, told the struggles of a colliery brass band against a backdrop of pit closures and starred Ewan McGregor and Pete Postlethwaite.

In addition to continuing to delight audiences across the globe, Grimethorpe also continues to invest in and support its local community in Grimethorpe, Barnsley and South Yorkshire, particularly through its youth music initiatives and community performances, both locally and on a national scale.

Tickets for the show are available HERE

