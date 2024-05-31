Bludfest: Doncaster rocker Yungblud announces second stage at his own festival

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Doncaster rock star Yungblud has announced a second stage at his very own groundbreaking and genre diverse festival, aimed at shaking up the music industry.

Bludfest will take at the Milton Keynes Bowl – which the singer, whose real name is Dominic Harrison says will “bring the world of Yungblud to f***ing life right before your eyes” and will “cut the corporate bo****ks and is all about the people.”

The internationally acclaimed musician says Bludfest will be a brand new and experiential music, arts and lifestyle festival founded and headlined by himself on 11 August.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He has now announced the line-up for the second stage at his experiential and groundbreaking festival.

Yungblud has announced another raft of acts for his Bludfest festival.

On the bill are Noahfinnce, Jesse Jo Stark, Landon Barker, Hannah Grae, and Aziya, joining the previously-announced main stage including Yungblud, Lil Yachty, Soft Play, The Damned, Nessa Barrett, Lola Young and Jazmin Bean.

The uniquely eclectic line-up has been exceptionally curated by Yungblud himself to appeal to a new generation of gig-goers and a younger generation of music fans who don’t necessitate their taste with genre categorisation, with a live setup that facilitates maximum crossover and collaboration, to forge an unforgettable celebration of music.

His own manifesto as an artist encompasses three core values of community, authenticity and creating a place for self-expression, and these three values act as pillars for Bludfest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson said: “More than just a music festival, Bludfest gives fans a chance to step into the Yungblud world.

“Alongside the stellar music lineup, the day festival will be home to activations throughout the venue to encourage community and connection, including a ‘Make A Friend’ tent that encourages fans to connect and make new friends, free photobooths to document their Bludfest experience, a Yungblud museum that will showcase artefacts from across his career, and more.”

One of the festival bars will be remodelled to emulate Yungblud’s favourite pub, Camden’s iconic The Hawley Arms, and fans can tuck into their very own branded burger, The BludBurger.

The spokesperson added: “Alongside this, Yungblud continues his mission of not just creating a space for community, inclusivity and expression, but a truly safe space for fans, ensuring Bludfest will include designated safe spaces as well as mental health welfare areas and many more.”