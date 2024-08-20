Blossoms announce South Yorkshire date as part of UK tour to mark new album

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Indie pop favourite Blossoms are coming to South Yorkshire as part of a huge UK tour to mark the release of their new album.

The group have revealed details of their UK and Ireland dates for October and November this year, with the Stockport band embarking on an extensive 20-date run of shows in London, Birmingham, Liverpool, Leeds, Glasgow, and beyond – including Sheffield.

Tickets for the gigs are on sale from 9.30am on Friday 23 August.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The tour coincides with the release of the band’s new album Gary – the title track of which tells the true story of the theft of eight foot fibreglass gorilla, which has been accompanying the band on recent dates.

Blossoms are heading out on a huge UK tour in support of new album Gary.

Full tour dates are listed below and the band will be supported by Red Rum Club for all dates except Liverpool, Belfast and Dublin and Keyside for Liverpool only.

Blossoms play their biggest headline gig to date at Wythenshawe Park, Manchester this Sunday, 25 August.

Speaking about the upcoming tour, Blossoms said: “We’ve been waiting to announce this tour for a while!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This album was recorded live so we can’t wait to play the new tunes and all your favourites at these great venues in a couple of months.

"Gary might even be at some (depending on venue stage heights!)”

Blossoms’ new album ‘Gary’ is produced by the band’s regular collaborator James Skelly of The Coral, alongside Jungle’s Josh-Lloyd Watson, who produced ‘What Can I Say After I’m Sorry? and ‘Nightclub’.

CMAT has also co-written two tracks on the album, “I Like Your Look” and “Why Do I Give You The Worst Of Me?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The band have released three singles from the album to date - “Perfect Me”, “Gary”, and “What Can I Say After I’m Sorry?” which received great support across radio (Radio 1, Radio 2, Radio X, Absolute) and playlists on streaming platforms (Summer Indie, Indie List, Antidote, ALT CTRL).

Since forming in 2013, Blossoms have enjoyed widespread success and acclaim.

Their 2016 debut ‘Blossoms’ topped the album charts for two consecutive weeks and went on to earn the band BRIT Award and Mercury Prize nominations, while 2018’s ‘Cool Like You’ charted at Number 4 in the UK album chart, spawning the anthemic singles ‘I Can’t Stand It’, ‘There’s A Reason Why (I Never Returned Your Calls)’ and ‘How Long Will This Last?’

Their third studio album, 2020’s ‘Foolish Loving Spaces’ was the band’s second UK Number 1 album, while their fourth studio LP ‘Ribbon Around The Bomb’ gave the band their third UK Number 1 album, with the record’s standout tracks “Ode To NYC”, “The Sulking Poet” and “Care For” well established as fan favourites.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blossoms have had five Top 5 albums in the UK, including their ‘In Isolation/Live From The Plaza Theatre, Stockport’ release.

Blossoms October and November 2024 tour dates:

17 October - Newcastle - O2 City Hall

18 October - Leeds - O2 Academy

19 October - Glasgow - O2 Academy

21 October - Sheffield - Octagon

22 October - Hull - City Hall

23 October - Nottingham - Rock City

25 October - Liverpool University - The Mountford Hall

26 October - Halifax - Victoria Theatre

28 October - Stoke-On-Trent - Victoria Hall

29 October - Lincoln - Engine Shed

30 October - Bristol - O2 Academy 1

01 November - Birmingham - O2 Academy 1

02 November - London - Eventim Apollo

04 November - Norwich - UEA

05 November - Brighton - Dome

07 November - Portsmouth - Guildhall

08 November - Bournemouth - O2 Academy

09 November - Cardiff University - Great Hall

13 November - Belfast - Limelight 1

16 November - Dublin - Academy