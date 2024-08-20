Blossoms announce South Yorkshire date as part of UK tour to mark new album
and live on Freeview channel 276
The group have revealed details of their UK and Ireland dates for October and November this year, with the Stockport band embarking on an extensive 20-date run of shows in London, Birmingham, Liverpool, Leeds, Glasgow, and beyond – including Sheffield.
Tickets for the gigs are on sale from 9.30am on Friday 23 August.
The tour coincides with the release of the band’s new album Gary – the title track of which tells the true story of the theft of eight foot fibreglass gorilla, which has been accompanying the band on recent dates.
Full tour dates are listed below and the band will be supported by Red Rum Club for all dates except Liverpool, Belfast and Dublin and Keyside for Liverpool only.
Blossoms play their biggest headline gig to date at Wythenshawe Park, Manchester this Sunday, 25 August.
Speaking about the upcoming tour, Blossoms said: “We’ve been waiting to announce this tour for a while!
"This album was recorded live so we can’t wait to play the new tunes and all your favourites at these great venues in a couple of months.
"Gary might even be at some (depending on venue stage heights!)”
Blossoms’ new album ‘Gary’ is produced by the band’s regular collaborator James Skelly of The Coral, alongside Jungle’s Josh-Lloyd Watson, who produced ‘What Can I Say After I’m Sorry? and ‘Nightclub’.
CMAT has also co-written two tracks on the album, “I Like Your Look” and “Why Do I Give You The Worst Of Me?”
The band have released three singles from the album to date - “Perfect Me”, “Gary”, and “What Can I Say After I’m Sorry?” which received great support across radio (Radio 1, Radio 2, Radio X, Absolute) and playlists on streaming platforms (Summer Indie, Indie List, Antidote, ALT CTRL).
Since forming in 2013, Blossoms have enjoyed widespread success and acclaim.
Their 2016 debut ‘Blossoms’ topped the album charts for two consecutive weeks and went on to earn the band BRIT Award and Mercury Prize nominations, while 2018’s ‘Cool Like You’ charted at Number 4 in the UK album chart, spawning the anthemic singles ‘I Can’t Stand It’, ‘There’s A Reason Why (I Never Returned Your Calls)’ and ‘How Long Will This Last?’
Their third studio album, 2020’s ‘Foolish Loving Spaces’ was the band’s second UK Number 1 album, while their fourth studio LP ‘Ribbon Around The Bomb’ gave the band their third UK Number 1 album, with the record’s standout tracks “Ode To NYC”, “The Sulking Poet” and “Care For” well established as fan favourites.
Blossoms have had five Top 5 albums in the UK, including their ‘In Isolation/Live From The Plaza Theatre, Stockport’ release.
Blossoms October and November 2024 tour dates:
17 October - Newcastle - O2 City Hall
18 October - Leeds - O2 Academy
19 October - Glasgow - O2 Academy
21 October - Sheffield - Octagon
22 October - Hull - City Hall
23 October - Nottingham - Rock City
25 October - Liverpool University - The Mountford Hall
26 October - Halifax - Victoria Theatre
28 October - Stoke-On-Trent - Victoria Hall
29 October - Lincoln - Engine Shed
30 October - Bristol - O2 Academy 1
01 November - Birmingham - O2 Academy 1
02 November - London - Eventim Apollo
04 November - Norwich - UEA
05 November - Brighton - Dome
07 November - Portsmouth - Guildhall
08 November - Bournemouth - O2 Academy
09 November - Cardiff University - Great Hall
13 November - Belfast - Limelight 1
16 November - Dublin - Academy
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.