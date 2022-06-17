Band perform covers from Bob Dylan and Joni Mitchell as well as original material at Doncaster’s The Leopard

The band, who play original material as well as classic covers by Joni Mitchell, Jonny Cash and Bob Dylan, reckon their set will appeal to lovers of good music.

"There's a bit of everything,” said singer and songwriter Miles.

"A bit of soul, a bit of country, a bit of new wave. Fans of live music generally will enjoy what we do.”

Miles and The Chain Gang

The band recently released their fourth single, Love Is Blind, with an accompanying video on YouTube.

Their videos have been viewed around 50,000 times and the new single has been played on radio stations in USA, Europe and UK.

"It's had a great response,” added Miles.

The band play a mini tour of Yorkshire this summer, with dates in Helmsley, Harrogate and Selby.

See Miles and The Chain Gang from 8pm onwards, The Leopard Doncaster, Saturday 18th June 2022.

To find out more visit http://www.miles-salter.co.uk or https//twitter.com/MilesWrites