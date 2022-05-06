Doncaster and Rotherham Tuneless Choirs have teamed up with Doncaster charity Balby and Hexthorpe CIC to host a family funday and singalong in the hope of raising £500 for the people of Ukraine.

The event will be held at the White Church Hall in Doncaster and will include a playlist of upbeat and hopefully well known songs that will include John Lennon, Gerry and The Pacemakers and Abba.

Event entry is £2 per person and activities inside will include a music quiz, children’s entertainment, raffle, bingo and refreshments and stalls.

The Tuneless Choir is staging a fundraising singalong for Ukraine.

Becky Power, who leads the choirs and Shaun Kessell, who runs the charity, are hopeful they can do some good by inviting everyone of all ages and singing abilities who are invited to join in the activities and singalong.

Mr Kessell said: “We are hoping as many people as possible will come and join in and raise as much money as we can for this great cause. I think its important everyone does their bit and this is a fun way to get give a little and have lots of fun at the same time.”

Choir leader Becky said: “The playlist we will sing to will be a mixture of upbeat fun songs and also heart warming songs like Imagine and You`ll Never Walk Alone to show we are proud to stand with Ukraine”.