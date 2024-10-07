Back-to-back sell-out success at Empress Building as 80s and 60s come alive

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Empress Building’s historic ballroom hosted two unforgettable sell-out events this October. Audiences were captivated by the dazzling Spandesque Ballet tribute to Spandau Ballet and the soul-stirring sounds of the Music Masters, celebrating the 50s and 60s. With stunning performances, state-of-the-art sound, and spectacular laser lighting, these events delivered timeless music in a venue that blends history with modern entertainment.

Empress Ballroom Celebrates Two Unforgettable Sell-Out Events in October 2024

The Empress Building’s historic ballroom played host to two sensational sold-out events over the first weekend of October 2024, thrilling audiences with a unique blend of nostalgia, cutting-edge technology, and world-class performances. The Spandesque Ballet and Music Masters, two critically acclaimed tribute acts, took to the stage and delivered performances that will be remembered long after the last note faded.

On October 4th, fans of the iconic 80s band Spandau Ballet were treated to an electrifying performance by the Spandesque Ballet, the world’s leading tribute act. With their dazzling mix of faithful musical renditions and immersive visuals, the group brought the glamour and magic of the 80s back to life. The band’s attention to detail, from the glimmering synths of “True” to the anthemic chorus of “Gold,” transported the audience to a bygone era of elegance and exuberance.

Spandua Ballet Tribute - Spandesque Ballet

October 5th saw another sell-out crowd return for a soulful evening as the Music Masters captivated the ballroom with their heartwarming tribute to the timeless sounds of the 1950s and 60s. The evening was a heartfelt celebration of the music that defined a generation, with performances that revived the golden harmonies and rich, timeless rhythms of legends like Elvis, The Beatles, and The Supremes. With every note, the Music Masters reminded the audience of the magic of an era where music wasn’t just heard—it was lived.

The Empress Ballroom, an elegant venue steeped in history, provided the perfect backdrop for both evenings. With state-of-the-art surround sound and cutting-edge laser lighting, the historic charm of the ballroom was elevated by a high-tech modern twist, creating an atmosphere that perfectly bridged the past and the future. The combination of artistry, history, and technology made these events more than just concerts—they were unforgettable experiences.

Jemma Evans, General Manager of the Empress Building, reflected on the success of the events: “It’s always been our mission to create moments that people cherish, and this weekend truly delivered. We’re so proud to have welcomed such talented artists to our historic ballroom, and seeing our audiences’ joy and excitement fills us with pride. These events remind us of the power of music to bring people together, and we can’t wait to continue building on this success.”

Both events showcased the Empress Building’s ability to seamlessly blend historic charm with contemporary entertainment, and they are only the beginning of what’s to come. With the venue quickly becoming a favourite for concert-goers, locals, and visitors alike, the Empress Ballroom is set to continue delivering memorable nights of live music, culture, and celebration.

Music Masters - 50s and 60s Tribute

With more exciting events on the horizon, the Empress Building invites music lovers, history enthusiasts, and experience seekers to stay connected and ensure they don’t miss the next show. Visit the Empress Building’s website today to explore upcoming events and secure your tickets for a night of history, music, and unforgettable memories.

For tickets and event information, please visit www.empressbuilding.co.uk.