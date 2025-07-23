Award-winning song and storytelling trio set for Doncaster concert

An award winning song and storytelling trio are heading to Doncaster for a special concert.

Harp & A Monkey specialise in poignant, uplifting and melodic short stories, both original and traditional, about everyday life, love and remembrance and will be at Bawtry’s Phoenix Theatre on September 12.

Change for Two Tenors will be hosting the evening and doing just one longer set after which Harp & A Monkey will take to the stage.

The Lancashire outfit’s work has been described as “bold and brilliant” by The Observer, “fantastic” and “fascinating” by Mark Radcliffe on BBC Radio 2, “inventive” by Mojo, “excellent” by The Guardian, and “unique” by folk legend Mike Harding.

With four acclaimed albums under their belts, the multi-instrumentalists are regulars on the national concert circuit and guarantee poignancy, humour and great audience rapport everywhere they go.

Tickets are priced at £12 can be reserved by contacting Barrie on 07449715431.