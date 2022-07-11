Because of the coronavirus pandemic, it was the first time since 2019 that the popular music spectacular had been held – and fans of all ages took the chance to party in style in blazing sunshine as the show returned.

Indie favourites Feeder, The Coral, The Lightning Seeds and Republica all delivered sets packed with hits and crowd pleasing favourites while across in the acoustic tent, Mark Morriss of The Bluetones and The Seahorses’ Chris Helme also proved popular.

Held at Askern Cricket Club, fans enjoyed a feast of music throughout Saturday afternoon and into the evening as well as a feast of food, fairground attractions and of course, plenty of booze.

Doncaster favourites Bang Bang Romeo delivered a stunning mid-afternoon set, feisty lead singer Anastasia Walker, cutting a dash in a see-through yellow and black animal print top, leading crowd singalongs of 4 Non Blondes’ What’s Up and The White Stripes’ Seven Nation Army.

Republica’s Saffron was also doing it for the women, pumping up the crowds with anthems such as Drop Dead Gorgeous and Ready To Go – and praising the bravery of riders taking on a particularly dizzying fairground ride she’d spotted from the stage.

Then it was the turn of the Lightning Seeds, with lead singer Ian Broudie sipping from a wine glass as he and his band delivered a set peppered with perfect summery singalong hits such as Change, Marvellous, Pure and of course, football anthem Three Lions which saw the field erupt in a huge ‘It’s coming home” singalong.

The Coral kept the party vibe going with jammed up versions of their hits including Dreaming Of You, Pass It On and In The Morning before Welsh rockers Feeder rounded things off with some amped-up guitar rock that had the crowds punching the air to anthems such as Buck Rogers.

See if you can spot yourself in our picture gallery of this year’s show.

Photos: Robin Burns

1. Collage Maker-11-Jul-2022-12.15-PM.jpg Bang Bang Romeo soak up the appplause on the main stage. (Photo: Robin Burns) Photo: (Photo: Robin Burns) Photo Sales

2. Collage Maker-11-Jul-2022-12.18-PM.jpg The Lightning Seeds conducted a singalong of Three Lions. (Photo: Robin Burns) Photo: (Photo: Robin Burns) Photo Sales

3. Collage Maker-11-Jul-2022-12.13-PM.jpg Anastasia Walker cut a dash as Bang Bang Romeo turned up the heat. (Photo: Robin Burns) Photo: (Photo: Robin Burns) Photo Sales

4. Collage Maker-11-Jul-2022-12.16-PM.jpg Republica's Saffron delivered hits such as Drop Dead Gorgeous and Ready To Go. (Photo: Robin Burns) Photo: (Photo: Robin Burns) Photo Sales