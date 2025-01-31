Album review: Indie faithfuls Kawala deliver faultlessly bittersweet final farewell

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Indie faithfuls Kawala have delivered a faultlessly bittersweet final farewell with what will be their last ever album.

The KAWALA Collection marks the end of over a decade of wonderful indie melodies and streaming successes, as the band bids adieu with their last LP and a tour to boot.

KAWALA began as an acoustic duet with vocalist Jim Higson and guitarist/singer Daniel McCarthy, who studied music together at university in Leeds before returning to North London to immerse themselves in the local music scene.

A 2015 debut on the famed Mahogany Sessions video series elevated their popularity dramatically, and they quickly expanded the band with the additions of lead guitarist Dan Lee, bassist Reeve Coulson, and drummer Ben Batten. The peppy pop band from London's Camden district, rose to prominence in 2018 when their rhythmic indie folk-infused track "Do It Like You Do" became a streaming smash.

Kawala have signed off with a beautiful collection of songs to mark their farewell.

Their bright, melodious approach has garnered them comparisons to bands such as Bombay Bicycle Club and Glass Animals.

So, when the band announced their unexpected breakup in mid-December time, fans and musicians alike were heartbroken to hear the news but it’s not like the sunny collective to go down without a highly charged nostalgic close.

Thankfully, the band graced us with their last assortment of tracks merged into this wonderful whirlwind of melancholic summer anthems.

Time Slipping Away, is a thrilling-rhythmic-bouncing session, that kicks off the warmly evocative collection swiftly and effectively.

As the lead-off single, its introspective lyrics and captivating motion-stirring jangles wonderfully capture the tone of their final musical outing.

The seamless easing of progression into Good Morning allowed for a euphoric follow-up to the opener, as the song swelled into its melodically distinctive chorus.

The personal narrative portrayed throughout the number becomes increasingly obvious as the introspective experience builds upon the high-production sequence of bright summery layers.

Leisurely excursion into the pure genuineness of Whats Up allowed the shining band to uncover a symphony of weightless-sounding compositions.

As its laid-back tracking and intimately woven verses explore the turbulence of well-being and the outlying of a neighbourly embrace to the listener.

Contemplative and stimulating Old Me hones the album into an intriguing direction of nostalgic cogitation.

As the song unfolds the band examine the future of their older selves looking back on their past.

The piece itself transcends time and underlines the band's capability of charging into distressing everyday topics while segmenting their trademark solstitial sound.

Speeding swiftly into Make A Difference, is a tornado of acoustics mixed with some rushing lyrics of poised change, the blustery anthem rolls into a positive outlook and lives up to its activist title, pushing people to make a difference that matters.

Penultimate track Honeycomb, is a zippy sweet confection that goes down like ice cream on a hot day: too quickly and leaves you wanting more.

The indie pop elements strewn throughout the complitation, particularly this tune in particular, provide a revitalising burst of musical fresh air that KAWALA was ever so qualified at delivering.

American Adrenaline, the first single from this melodious collection of music, closes the album with a flaming optimistic perspective on American society.

The song's dreamy and energetic outlook weighs the pros and cons of the land of the "free" in a poignant pop progression.

However, listeners may be dismayed that it won't be joining them for the upcoming festival season, as it was handcrafted for sporadic dancing across dazed and hazed fields up and down the country.

Fortunately, the band will be seeing themselves out with one final tour to accompany this delightful trance of authentic indie alternative bops to get through the inevitable heatwaves of the future.

The North London five-piece embark on their farewell UK tour this February.