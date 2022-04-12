Acoustic duo Union Jill to perform at Doncaster's Roots Music

As singers, instrumentalists and songwriters, Union Jill bring a sense of storytelling with their songs, with vocals that produce spellbinding effects with their rich harmonies.

Union Jill have established an appealing stage presence and gather an ever-growing fan base across the UK.

Taking their inspiration from a wide range of styles, Union Jill bring their own energy and passion to the acoustic music scene.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Union Jill coming to Doncaster

They mix traditional folk instrumentation (guitars, mandola, concertina) with an edgy contemporary feel and powerful vocal delivery.

Sharon Jagger and Helen Turner’s ability to tell a story through lyrics draws in audiences of all types.

Their material embraces historical themes and contemporary issues; personal experiences and protest songs and they have a great on-stage banter.

The event takes place on Friday, April 22, doors 7.30pm for an 8pm start.

Tickets are £8 in advance or £10 on the door, half price for students.