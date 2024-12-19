Abba favourites Bjorn Again and classical star Russell Watson coming to Doncaster

Doncaster’s Yorkshire Wildlife Park has announced its first two acts for its 2025 Wild Live concerts series – with Abba favourites Bjorn Again and classical star Russell Watson taking to the stage.

The two acts will take to the stage next August on separate Sundays with Bjorn Again leading the way on Sunday 24 August and Russell Watson opening his 25th Anniversary Tour at the Park on Sunday 31 August.

Concert tickets will also include entry into the award-winning Wildlife Park during the day of the concert.

Björn Again will perform a string of ABBA classics, including Mamma Mia, Dancing Queen, and Knowing Me, Knowing You, along with a few surprises done in Björn Again’s signature rocked-up style.

The internationally acclaimed show was created and founded in 1988 in Melbourne by Rod Stephen, rapidly achieving worldwide status for singlehandedly initiating the ABBA revival in the 1990s.

Björn Again has performed approximately 5,700 shows in 74 countries over 37 years for notable people including Rowan Atkinson, J.K. Rowling, Gordon Ramsay, Russell Crowe, Agnetha Fältskog and the British Royal Family.

Watson, who spent a record breaking 52 weeks at number one in both the UK and the USA, will be singing some of his pop and operatic style covers and originals.

His first album ‘The Voice’ achieved one million sales in the UK alone, featuring Nessun Dorma and other classical masterpieces.

The global star is the country’s most prolific classical recording artiste, who has performed for some of the world’s most notable figures including Her Majesty The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, King Charles, the late Pope John Paul II and Barack Obama.

YWP CEO John Minion remarked: “We are thrilled to announce our first acts for 2025 and can’t wait to welcome them to the park.

“If you enjoy classical music, or perhaps you are an ABBA fan, you won’t be disappointed. We will be announcing more of the line up in the coming months.

“This year was a record-breaking summer for us, and we hosted the busiest bank holiday weekend for the Wild Live concerts.

“We are looking forward to making 2025 even bigger and better!”

Previous acts include Olly Murs, The Vamps, JLS and Ella Henderson.

Visitors will have the chance to explore the park, before enjoying performances.

To book visit: https://www.yorkshirewildlifepark.com/explore/wild-live/#confirmed-for-2025