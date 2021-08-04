A sizzling start to summer at Doncaster's Yorkshire Wildlife Park

Safari Night at Yorkshie Wildlife Park. - Photo Courtesy Yorkshire Wildlife Park

The award-winning park will be rocking with its legendary WildLive Safari Night concerts, the after-hours Sunset Safaris on Friday and Saturday nights and the unique Roar n Snore sleepover camping experiences.

Superstars Ronan Keating, Katherine Jenkins, members of boy band Blue and TV stars Dick and Dom will hit the stage for the sizzling Safari Nights line up through August and that also includes stars from the Queen musical ‘We Will Rock You’.

“It’s been a long year and, we cannot wait for this summer ahead,” said John Minion, CEO of the park at Branton, near Doncaster, which is home to more than 470 animals from rare and endangered species. “We’ve put so much effort into making this summer the best yet and it’s beginning to look even hotter than the weather.

Yorkshire Wildlife Park Safari Nights

“We’ve made certain YWP has something for guests of all ages, and it is the same for our summer events so I'm certain this summer shall be our best yet.”

The spectacular Roar n Snore camp site is immediately adjacent to the 230-acre park just a short stroll from the amazing animals that make the park the UK’s number one walkthrough wildlife adventure. The campsite (which is for tents only) is set in a safe environment with socially distanced pitches and runs until August 28.

Roar n Snore, with weekday stays starting at £45 and week-end stays start at £65. There are excellent facilities and on Sunday to Thursday, campers have exclusive use of the Masai Pizzeria, which is adjacent to the giraffes and Oasis play area. On Friday and Saturday, they will have evening access into the late-night opening at the Park, Sunset Safari.

The opportunity to experience the park in the evening is available through the Sunset Safari late night openings on Fridays and Saturdays during the school holidays. An evening stroll through the animal reserves, allows guests to take in the wonderful scenery and sounds of the wild, creating memorable moments and stunning photography opportunities.

Polar Bear arrivals the park, Flocke with her 3 cubs Indianna, Tala and Yuma who were relocated from Marineland in Antibes, France to their new home. Photo courtesy Yorkshire Wildlife Park.

The WildLive Safari Night concerts will get the park rocking with an enviable line up on Saturday evenings through August.

British boy-band Blue stars Simon Webbe and Lee Ryan will headline the first Safari Night on Saturday, August 7, after TV stars Dick & Dom get the party started with a 90s hits DJ set while dance bands Urban Cookie Collective and Cappella complete what promises to be a night to remember.

Star performers from the dazzling West End smash We Will Rock You will be belting out

Queen classics with the audience treated to thumping versions of the band’s hits on August 14.

Crowds enjoy the Park's Safari Night past events - Photo Courtesy Yorkshire Wildlife Park.

The stars keep rolling in with singer Ronan Keating performing live on Saturday, August 21, and world-renowned Mezzo Soprano and singer-songwriter Katherine Jenkins OBE bringing the Safari Nights season to a crescendo on Saturday, August 29, with a trademark stunning performance with Summer Concert of classical music, musical theatre and a Proms finale, with orchestra.

She will be joined by a special guest, West End star, John Owen-Jones, best known for his record-breaking performances as Valjean in Les Misérables and the Phantom in The Phantom of the Opera.

“The performers are spectacular, and the line-up is as exciting as ever. We're so thrilled and excited that Safari Nights is going ahead this year, as we know how loved it is by everyone. We really missed putting on our concerts last year and we feel like this year we’ve really made up for it,” added John Minion.

“Summer holidays are everyone's favourite time of year here at Yorkshire Wildlife Park and families can expect a memorable time at Safari Nights. The acts performing this year are by far some of the strongest we’ve ever had, and we are confident everyone will have a great time.”

Visitors can spend all day and night at the award-winning park with opening hours being fully extended till 8pm, last entry is 7pm allowing guests to enjoy a rare summer night stroll through the park and animal reserves.

Performances will begin at 7pm and finish just after 9, with a spectacular family and animal- friendly fireworks finale.

To help protect visitors and staff at the Park COVID precautions are still encouraged throughout the park such as facemasks in indoor areas or where it might be busy and hands- face – space being strongly encouraged.

Tickets for the Safari Nights must be pre-booked and begin at £22.95 for adults, £19.95 for children and £20.95 for seniors or students. Children under three’s go free.

Tickets can be booked here

The Safari Night tickets include entry to the award-winning wildlife park during the day where guests can get close to some of the world’s most beautiful animals such as Amur Leopards, Black Rhinos and African Lions. The latest stars of the show at the Park are the new Californian Sea lions at Point Lobos and the new polar bear family Flocke and her three cubs' males Indie, Yuma and little female Tala.

