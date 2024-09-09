A Night to Remember: The Empress Ballroom Welcomes Rock Legends for a Full-House Concert Event

The Empress Ballroom in Mexborough recently hosted the sold-out "Trigger: The Stadium Rock Ballroom Concert," marking a triumphant return after its refurbishment. The historic venue delivered an electrifying night, blending the energy of stadium rock with the charm of a vintage ballroom. With upcoming events and private hire options, the Empress Ballroom is once again a vibrant cultural hub.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Empress Ballroom, a historic venue recently revitalised, played host to a sold-out, unforgettable evening with the "Trigger: The Stadium Rock Ballroom Concert" – a monumental event that resonated with the local community and beyond. With its elegant new look and a night filled with electrifying performances, the Empress Building is quickly re-establishing itself as the cultural heartbeat of South Yorkshire.

This concert marked a significant milestone in the ballroom’s journey, as the first major show following its meticulous furniture refurbishment. From the moment the doors opened, the air was thick with anticipation, as rock fans filled the venue eager to experience a concert in one of Mexborough’s most cherished landmarks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The performance did not disappoint. Trigger took to the stage with the power and charisma worthy of any stadium, but with the unique intimacy that only the Empress Ballroom can provide. The blend of high-energy rock anthems and the venue’s timeless elegance created an unforgettable experience, leaving the crowd buzzing long after the final encore.

Empress Building Rock Concert

"We wanted to do something special for the people of Mexborough and beyond," said Jemma Evans, General Manager of the Empress Building. "This was more than just a concert – it was a celebration of our local heritage and community spirit. To see the ballroom filled with such joy and energy was truly magical."

The Empress Ballroom, known for its stunning architecture and vintage charm, has been restored with careful attention to detail, bringing new life to a building that has been a cornerstone of Mexborough for generations. From grand weddings to private events, the venue is now ready to welcome guests for a wide range of occasions, further cementing its status as a premium destination in the region.

Following the success of this event, the Empress Building is excited to announce a series of upcoming shows and entertainment, designed to appeal to a variety of tastes. With the momentum of this full-house concert behind it, the future of the ballroom is set to shine even brighter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For those looking to host an unforgettable event or celebrate their special day in a venue steeped in history, the Empress Ballroom offers private hire and wedding packages that combine timeless elegance with modern amenities.

Discover upcoming events at the Empress Ballroom by visiting Empress whats on page Bookings for private hire and weddings are also available. To learn more, visit ballroom hire