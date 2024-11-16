A Night to Remember: Empress Ballroom’s Queen tribute concert hits all the right notes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mexborough came alive with festive cheer and electrifying music this weekend as the Empress Ballroom hosted its sold-out Queen Ballroom Concert. The historic venue provided the perfect backdrop for an unforgettable evening of holiday magic and Queen’s greatest hits, leaving the audience mesmerised and singing along to every note.

A Rocking Success at the Empress Ballroom

The concert, performed by an acclaimed Queen tribute band, delivered a show-stopping experience, with favourites like Don’t Stop Me Now and We Are the Champions filling the grand ballroom. Guests were treated to a seamless blend of festive joy and musical brilliance, making it a highlight of the up and coming holiday season in South Yorkshire.

For General Manager Jemma Evans, the evening was a triumph not just for the Empress Ballroom but also for the local community. “We’re absolutely thrilled with the response to the Queen Ballroom Christmas Concert,” Evans shared. “Seeing the ballroom packed with people singing, dancing, and enjoying themselves was truly magical. It’s moments like these that remind us why we do what we do—bringing people together to create unforgettable memories.”

Empress Queen Tribute Concert

A Multi-Purpose Venue for Every Occasion

While the Queen Ballroom Christmas Concert was a resounding success, the Empress Ballroom is quickly becoming a popular venue for much more than just live entertainment. The elegant space, with its stunning décor and unique character, has gained recognition as a sought-after destination for weddings and private parties.

Evans noted, “It’s incredible to see how the Empress has evolved over the last 2 years. We’re now welcoming not only concert-goers but also couples looking for a magical wedding venue and families hosting private celebrations. The feedback we’ve received has been overwhelmingly positive.”

In addition to private hire, the Empress has seen a surge in interest from local businesses. Many are booking the venue for team-building events and Christmas parties, recognising the value of its versatile spaces and exceptional hospitality.

A Community United by Music and Celebration

The sell-out concert and growing demand for private and corporate events demonstrate the Empress Ballroom’s rising prominence as a key cultural and social hub in South Yorkshire.

“The atmosphere during the concert was electric,” Evans continued. “It was heartwarming to see so many familiar faces from the community, along with visitors who had travelled just to be part of this special evening. It’s clear that the Empress Ballroom has become a place where people want to celebrate life’s most joyful moments.”

Looking Ahead

With the success of the Queen Ballroom Christmas Concert, the Empress Ballroom is gearing up for an exciting calendar of events in the coming months, including more live music, comedy nights, and family-friendly entertainment.

For those who missed out on the Queen tribute, Jemma Evans offered a hint of what’s to come: “We’re already planning the next big event, and we promise it will be just as spectacular. Keep an eye on our website and social media—we can’t wait to welcome you back!”

A Venue for Every Occasion

The Queen Ballroom Christmas Concert has cemented the Empress Ballroom’s status as a top destination for high-quality entertainment, private celebrations, and corporate events. With its rich heritage, stunning décor, and passionate team, the Empress Ballroom continues to bring people together for unforgettable experiences.

To stay updated on upcoming events, book your private celebration, or learn more about hosting your corporate event or wedding at the Empress, visit Empress Building website www.empressbuilding.co.uk or follow on social media.