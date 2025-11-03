80s synthpop daytime clubbing event to be held in Doncaster

By Darren Burke
Published 3rd Nov 2025, 11:13 GMT
An 80s synthpop daytime clubbing event devoted to a string of music legends from the era is to be held in Doncaster.

We Are Electric will take place at Labyrinth in Silver Street from 3pm to 8pm on November 29 and will feature a string of new wave musical favourites including the likes of Depeche Mode, The Human League, Soft Cell, Tears For Fears, Yazoo, Eurythmics, Erasure and many, many more.

Tickets are priced at £7.50 and are available from facebook.com/DayClubbingEvents.

