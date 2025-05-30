80s new romantic band gear up for Doncaster gig
An 80s new romantic band are gearing up for their latest show in Doncaster.
My Pierrot Dolls, who also dabble in goth and electro, will be performing at the Gorilla Beer Hall in Mexborough on Friday June 6.
Support for the show, which gets under way at the Cliff Street venue at 7pm, will come from The Skunts.
