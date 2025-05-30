80s new romantic band gear up for Doncaster gig

By Darren Burke
Published 30th May 2025, 09:39 BST

An 80s new romantic band are gearing up for their latest show in Doncaster.

My Pierrot Dolls, who also dabble in goth and electro, will be performing at the Gorilla Beer Hall in Mexborough on Friday June 6.

Support for the show, which gets under way at the Cliff Street venue at 7pm, will come from The Skunts.

Tickets for the concert by the popular local band are available now and can be purchased through the website which can be found HERE

