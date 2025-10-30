80s music stars give backing to anti-fascist gig in Doncaster

Stars of the 1980s music scene have given their backing to an anti-fascist gig taking place in Doncaster this weekend, with organisers saying: “Racists are the tiny minority.”

The Love Music, Hate Racism concert featuring a host of bands will take place at Doncaster Unitarian Church on Hall Gate on Saturday night.

The show will feature Radical Dance Faction, Poorly Trained Radicals, The Jan Doyle Band, Cress and Amass.

Sheffield music legend Martyn Ware has joined Adam and the Ants guitarist Marco Pironi in sharing details of the gig with his online followers

Ware - a founder member of Sheffield sensations the Human League and Heaven 17 - shared news of the gig just days after Pironi - co writer of Ants hits including Prince Charming and Stand and Deliver also revealed details.

As part of the Human League Ware was co-creator of classics such as Being Boiled and Empire State Human before going on to craft chart smashes Temptation and Come Live With Me with Heaven 17.

Doncaster Love Music Hate Racism spokesperson Stephanie Bisby said: 'It's brilliant that one of South Yorkshire's best ever musicians - a real legend - has given our little gig a thumbs up.

'What a great thing for him to do!

'And Martyn, you're quite right - we don't need this fascist groove thang!'

A spokesperson added: “With the rise in fascism in Britain and very little pushback from the mainstream media and politicians, it is up to us ordinary people to stand up and say "enough is enough!"

"By being loud and proud we can show others that they are not alone and that it is the racists that are the actual tiny minority.

"Join us on 1 November to noisily show that Doncaster isn't owned by the fascists.”

Tickets are available HERE