A special Christmas panto performance was filmed at screened in three local hospitals for patients

Cast in Doncaster put on a very special performance at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) as their seasonal pantomime was live-streamed for patients, visitors and staff for the second year-running.

The teams at DBTH and the local theatre have been working hard in order to deliver a Christmas treat for patients and visitors. As a result, last Friday’s performance of Cast’s ‘Robin Hood and the Babes in the Wood’ was filmed and screened live within wards and services at the Trust’s three hospital sites in Doncaster, Mexborough and Worksop.

Spending time in hospital throughout the Christmas period can be challenging for patients. While ward areas are always busy and activities are planned to entertain around treatments, patients can miss out on festive happenings. By bringing panto to the hospital, both organisations helped to deliver a little seasonal fun to staff, patients and visitors alike.

Richard Parker, Chief Executive at DBTH, said: “For the second year-running, I am delighted that we have been able to work with Cast in Doncaster to bring a bit of festive cheer to our patients. Throughout the holiday season our staff try their very best to cheer up those in our care, however most would prefer to be at comfortable at home, rather than in a hospital bed. We hope by screening this pantomime we have shared a little bit of the festive spirit with our patients.

“I want to thank our partners at Cast and the talented pantomime performers, as well as the IT team at the Trust who have worked hard to make sure this can happen.”

Last year, free WiFi was introduced throughout DBTH’s hospitals, allowing the pantomime to be screened in day and activity rooms within wards and services, but also directly to patient’s phones, tablets and laptops.

Deborah Rees, Director at Cast in Doncaster, said: “'After the amazing feedback we had from last year's live-stream, we couldn't wait to bring it back this year. Christmas is a time for families to come together and we believe that the magic of a Christmas pantomime is something everyone deserves to experience. Live-streaming is just one of the ways that Cast is working towards becoming as accessible as possible, and partnering up with DBTH for the second year running has been a real success.”

Extending the festivities to members of Team DBTH, the pantomime was also screened to more than 130 off-duty staff, and their children, in the hospital’s Lecture Theatre, raising £200 for charity in the process. With a Cast team member on-hand, the audience were in fine voice and even had the opportunity to get involved with various interactive elements of the show.

Already looking towards 2019, Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals and Cast in Doncaster will be working together in the coming 12 months to ensure the pantomime returns for a third year.

Image one shows: Doncaster Royal Infirmary’s Lecture Theatre as staff and their children assemble for a special screening

Image two shows: Robin Hood and the Babes in the Wood performed