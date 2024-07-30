UK weather: Temperatures to reach 32C in heatwave as alert issued - Which areas of the UK will be the hottest?
The Met Office says that sunny and dry weather will continue for much of the UK this week, with temperatures likely to reach over 30C for some.
The UK Health Security Agency has issued a Yellow Heat Health Alert for parts of England and UV levels are likely to be high in the coming days.
Wednesday (July 31) is set to remain warm however forecasters say there’s a chance of some thundery showers developing in southern areas, before a more widely unsettled day on Thursday (August 1) with some thunderstorms at times. The unsettled weather will continue into the weekend.
Where in the UK is likely to see the highest temperatures?
Southeast England is set to have the hottest weather with the possibility of temperatures climbing into the high 20s and the low 30s.
Met Office Chief Meteorologist Frank Saunders said: “Much of the UK is entering a warm or even hot interlude of weather, with some places in England and Wales likely to meet heatwave criteria in the coming days.
“Temperatures are likely to peak at around 32C in southeast England on Tuesday (July 30) and Wednesday, with much of the UK experiencing dry, fine and warm conditions in the first half of the week.”
