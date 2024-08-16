This video More videos

Watch the moment a crowd of holidaymakers sprint from a queue to claim the best sunbeds, after waiting in the hotel foyer for the doors to open.

Funny video shows the moment holidaymakers sprinted to claim sun loungers at a hotel in Spain.

Mum-of-twins Sarah Watson, 28, from Edinburgh, was in "disbelief" when she saw lots of people queuing up at the doors of the Villa Romana hotel in Salou, Spain, at 7:55am. Sarah said she was told by other tourists staying at the hotel that you had to be in the foyer at 8am to get a sunbed.

Sarah said the holidaymakers - who were British, German and Spanish people - would run out when the doors opened to grab the best sunbeds.