I was mistaken for a cigarette smuggler on holiday - and questioned by armed police for three hours at airport
A British tourist has told of his nightmare holiday after he was arrested in Tunisia when police mistook him for a convicted cigarette smuggler.
James Colley, 57, known as Jim, went on holiday to the North African nation with wife Louise Colley, 51, on August 2 to celebrate his retirement. However, the dad-of-three was questioned by armed police for four hours on his arrival at Enfidha-Hammamet International Airport and then told to report to a court in the capital, Tunis.
The couple, from Newcastle, spent the rest of their holiday fighting the charges. They had to fork out a further £800 on three eight-hour round trips to Tunis and lawyers fees.
When Jim finally went before a judge on the last day of their 'holiday', the case was dropped against him in seconds, because the charges were "too old".
Jim later learnt that police were actually looking for a man called James Coyle - convicted in his absence of smuggling cigarettes into the country in 2012.
Jim said: "I’m quite a calm person, but honestly, you don’t argue with someone with a gun. It was absolutely terrifying.”
The Tunisian Embassy in London has been contacted for comment.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.