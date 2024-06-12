This video More videos

Heart-stopping dash cam footage shows a wanted thug driving his van on two wheels during an 80mph police chase.

This shocking dashcam footage captures the moment a banned driver tipped his van on two wheels as he sped away from police. Aaron Drummond, 25, was spotted by officers behind the wheel of a white Ford Transit van.

Video shows Drummond weaving in and out of oncoming traffic before smashing into another car at 80mph. The van tips up onto two wheels before coming to halt behind the damaged vehicle.

Drummond, who was wearing just shorts and socks, scrambled out of the smashed driver’s side window and across the bonnet of a police car. Police chased the suspect as he hurtled along busy roads on the outskirts of Darlington, in County Durham, at around 10.20am on June 7.

As officers wrestle him to the ground, one tells him: “You’re being arrested for failing to stop and dangerous driving.” Drummond, who is lying face-down with his hands cuffed behind his back, replies: “I wasn’t failing to stop. I haven’t failed to stop.”

He admitted several offences including driving while disqualified, dangerous driving, and driving with no insurance. Drummond, of Darlington, was remanded into custody and will be sentenced at Teesside Crown Court on July 8.