Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Property developers Emma Howitt and Lurie Dontu are offering a once-in-a-lifetime chance to win your very own boutique hotel in the popular seaside town of Folkestone, Kent.

Having redeveloped the lovely town centre building from a language school to a now fully furnished Eco-Aparthotel, which is already welcoming guests, they have made the bold move to raffle the hotel rather than sell it.

The hotel which Motis RICS Surveyors value at £1.75 million could be yours for £5.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emma said: “This is a unique opportunity to transform your life and embark on a new adventure. The hotel is in a prime location in Folkestone, voted Kent's best place to live and comprises 16 Studio Apartments. The business is fully managed and operational, with a great customer base and excellent reviews. As property developers, we wanted to show that you can finance in different ways and give somebody a chance to change their lives.

Win a £1.75 million hotel or £500,000 for just £5.

“The draw is hosted by Raffal, a tried and trusted platform, it's really simple to use and you can track your progress and of course, buy a ticket' said Iurie 'We also wanted to help charities and organisations to raise funds for themselves so they can become an affiliate with us and they keep a percentage of all ticket sales sold through them.

“Having both built their businesses from the ground up, literally, Emma and Lurie wanted to give something back and show that being property developers does not have to be simply a 2 person transaction business of buying and selling. This way many people have the chance to win and also many others the opportunity to raise money for their own passion projects.

“Of course, we understand that not everyone will want to own and run a hotel, so we decided to offer a cash alternative of £500,000 instead. Still totally life-changing and all for a £5.00 ticket,” said Emma. “You've got to be in it to win it”' said Lurie. “So why not you?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We're not anticipating it as people are very excited by the draw but if for some reason we do not sell enough tickets there will still be a winner with a great prize as they will receive 50 per cent of all ticket sales. Not a bad return for a £5.00 ticket!” said Emma

The draw is now open and will run for six months. The draw date is 28th February 2025, so why not buy a ticket, somebody has to win?