We visited award-winning visitor attraction Conkers for a real family adventure to remember

We visited Conkers, the award-winning visitor attraction in the heart of the National Forest on a warm Saturday in late summer.

If you're looking for a family experience that combines adventure, nature and learning about the environment, Conkers is the place to be.

Set in over 120 acres of woodland, the site includes adventure playgrounds, a discovery centre, zip wires and sensory experiences.

My children are outdoorsy types who love to climb, get dirty and make dens so an attraction which focuses on adventure is right up their street.

There's lots to do - almost too much to pack into one day - and as this was our second visit it meant a chance to see some of the park we missed the first time.

Our first port of call was the Conkerchoo Train which takes you between the Discovery and Waterside Centres. I love a little train, probably a bit more than my children do if I'm honest, so of course this was a hit even though it's only a short ride between the two sites.

My girls enjoyed time on the adventure play and then it was on to a magic show in the amphitheatre. This was aimed at small children and my youngest daughter loved it and was keen to get involved in all the audience particiaption opportunities.

After lunch in the cafe we had a walk around the woodland site and on to the activity trail (for visitors aged 5 and over) which is quite challenging in parts. My children convinced me to have a go at climbing inside one of the wooden obstacles which was more difficult than it looked for a 40+ year old woman. Then it was my other half's turn to scrabble up a wooden frame, across a net and down a slide before we all went across the wobbly wooden bridge together. It was good to see parents and grandparents getting the chance to take part in the fun too.

Later in the afternoon we all enjoyed the 4D cinema. It was a film about a tiny insect with lots of flying around and ducking down beneath flowers, with the added joy of being sprayed with water and air at certain momnents. I hadn't been too bothered about this - it was a nice day and I didn't want to spend too much time indoors - but actually it was really lovely and short enough to ensure small children didn't get bored.

There's lots of other indoor fun too - so wet weather can’t spoil your fun - including an enchanted forest play zone, hands-on displays and a simulated tree top walk through a moving forest at night. These are things on the list for our next visit as there was too much to take in on one day.

Conkers also offers a high ropes experience which includes climbing nets and high level walkways. These are add-on actvities that you can pre book for between £5 and £7 per person.

We pre booked swan pedalos for £10, something we didn't have time to do on our last visit, and then pedalled furiously around the lake, dodging in and out of actual real life swans and ducks. It was a good work-out!

Finally we finished the day with my girls' favourite - the Barefoot Walk.

450 meters of squelching and tentative steps over different sensations including timber, bark, coal, pebbles, wood and clay.

My children and their dad took off their shoes and socks and rolled up their trousers. I dipped out this time although I have done it previosuly and it is a fun experience and something different to try. The water was cold, the mud ozzed between their toes and the different textures tickled their feet, all in all they loved it - although not the getting clean, dry and shoes and socks back on at the end.

If you're looking for a fantastic day out in the great outdoors, grab your wellies or best play trainers and take part in a real family adventure to remember at Conkers.

