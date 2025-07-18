We followed in footsteps of The Beatles on rock 'n' roll weekend in Liverpool

Let me take you down – because we’re going on a magical mystery tour taking us along the long and winding road to the birthplace of The Beatles.

Of course, we’re talking about the majestic city that is Liverpool, a city that’s bustling with culture, superb architecture and probably one of the most famed waterfronts in the world – not to mention one of Britain’s biggest tourist attractions in the shape of the Royal Albert Dock.

With excitement building around Sam Mendes’ upcoming four-part Beatles biopic and the recent unveiling of its star-studded cast, Liverpool is once again taking centre stage as the ultimate destination for fans of the Fab Four.

To celebrate a summer of Beatlemania, The Resident Insiders at The Resident Liverpool have curated a must-see guide to the city’s top Beatles-inspired experiences.

Free Press reporter Darren Burke and partner Giulia Savini followed in the footsteps of The Beatles in Liverpool.

From historic landmarks to immersive exhibitions and unforgettable live performances, here’s how to walk in the footsteps of John, Paul, George and Ringo.

We checked into The Resident hotel in the heart of the city’s lively and bustling Ropewalks district – and it was the perfect base for exploring the colourful streets of the city that not only gave us The Beatles, but the likes of The Searchers, Cilla Black, The La’s, The Farm, The Lighting Seeds, Spice Girl Mel C and many, many more musical greats.

Located just moments from the legendary Cavern Club where the band played some of their earliest and most iconic shows, The Resident Liverpool is currently ranked the number one hotel in the city on TripAdvisor.

We were there ahead of Beatleweek which runs from 20-26 August.

Darren Burke at The Beatles statue in Liverpool.

It is the ultimate celebration of all things Beatles and a must for any fan visiting Liverpool this summer.

Held annually in August, Beatleweek transforms the city into a hub of music, culture and nostalgia, attracting Beatles enthusiasts from all over the world.

Whether it’s enjoying tribute bands or intimate live performances at the Cavern Club, beholding Beatles memorabilia, or attending special talks and events, Beatleweek offers a once-in-a-lifetime experience that allows fans the chance to connect with like-minded people and celebrate the band’s incredible legacy.

Then of course, there’s The Beatles Story Museum which is a fantastic delve into the world of the Fab Four.

The Fab Four statues is located near to the iconic Royal Liver Building.

Located on the iconic Albert Dock, The Beatles Story, is so much more than just a museum – it’s an incredible journey through time into the lives and music of The Beatles.

Explore the world’s largest permanent Beatles exhibition, featuring rare memorabilia, immersive audio guides (narrated by John Lennon’s sister, Julia) and set recreations. The museum is a deep dive into the band’s journey, from their early days in Liverpool to their global superstardom.

What’s more, you can cap off your historic musical experience at The Fab4 Cafe.

Evoking the spirit of the 1960s, with nods to Abbey Road and the Revolver album under Cavern Club-style arches, the atmospheric cafe at the main exhibition is the perfect spot to relax while enjoying a Beatles soundtrack.

Darren and Giulia at the iconic Royal Albert Dock.

And of course, everywhere you go in Livepool, there’s a Beatles link not too far away.

Step into the heart of Beatles’ Liverpool and explore the influential places that shaped the world’s most iconic band.

No Beatles tour is complete without a visit to Penny Lane, the street made famous by the band’s hit song.

Admire the sights mentioned in their timeless lyrics, such as the shelter in the middle of the roundabout and the barbershop where the “pretty nurse is selling poppies from a tray”.

Continue to the childhood homes of John Lennon and Paul McCartney, now preserved by the National Trust and offering a rare and intimate glimpse into where the magic begun.

Next, visit Strawberry Fields – a former Salvation Army children’s home brought to life in Lennon’s lyrics.

The Resident Liverpool is situated in the heart of the city's Ropewalks district.

Today it features an interactive exhibition, peaceful gardens, and the original red gates, making it a reflective and inspiring finale to your Beatles walk through time.

If walking isn’t your thing, hop on board The Magical Mystery Tour - a must-see for Beatles fans looking to dive deep into the bands psychedelic era.

Departing from the Albert Dock, this unique two-hour tour takes you door-to-door to the city’s most iconic Beatles destinations, allowing you to explore the places that inspired their most memorable songs, while uncovering Liverpool’s fascinating musical history and lesser-known gems.

And for the perfect picture moment, head to Liverpool’s Beatles statue on the waterfront at Pier Head.

Unveiled in 2015 to mark the 50th anniversary of the band’s final Liverpool gig, the larger-than-life bronze sculpture captures the Fab Four mid-stride, as if walking along the River Mersey.

Set against the backdrop of the city’s famous Three Graces, it’s a striking tribute to the band’s connection to their hometown and the ultimate spot to snap a memorable photo.

Look out for the thoughtful details such as an ‘L8’ postcode on the bottom of Ringo’s shoe and the acorns in John Lennon’s hand, cast from the ones that were picked up outside the Dakota building in New York.

Whether visiting for Beatlemania or beyond, The Resident Liverpool located in the buzzy Ropewalks district is a fantastic gateway to the city year-round.

The hotel business, founded in 2006 by its majority owner, Mactaggart Family and Partners and led by Executive Chairman Sir John Mactaggart, opened its first hotel the same year, a beautifully converted 65 bedroom Edwardian townhouse in Kensington London.

The premise was to provide a comfortable, practical and convenient place to stay, with emphasis on great service and innovative amenities, including bespoke in-room mini kitchens and complimentary Wi-Fi, which at the time was not a common feature of many hotels.

The concept also led the way in promoting more authentic and sustainable travel experiences, by partnering with nearby restaurants, bars and places of interest in order to provide guests with a range of offers and discounts to help them discover and enjoy the local area.

Following the success of its original property, the brand opened its second hotel in 2010 in the centre of Liverpool, within a restored former cork warehouse dating back to the late 1800s.

Within a short walk of the city’s main railway stations and all its top attractions, it’s your perfect base from which to discover the best of Liverpool.

With 106 rooms, each is furnished with elegant, hand-made furniture and luxurious fabrics made using natural fibres woven on the Isle of Bute, Scotland.

Each room features a signature mini-kitchen, as well as stylish touches, including bespoke artwork and special edition Paul Smith Anglepoise lamps, which echo the venue’s focus on quality British design and craftsmanship.

With Nespresso machines as well as a private fridge and microwave, you can relax in your room with home comforts to enjoy.

The Resident Liverpool is perfectly situated for exploring everything the city has to offer, in the beating heart of Liverpool’s legendary Ropewalks area, the surrounding cobbled streets are lined with an eclectic selection of eating establishments, conversation-starting art spaces, independent bars, and music venues.

The Museum Quarter and the Albert Dock are also just moments away. With everything within walking distance, staying with us at The Resident Liverpool, you can experience everything the city has to offer in a lively and characterful way.

You’ll love it – yeah, yeah, yeah!

For the best rates and more information head to www.residenthotels.com.