easyJet holidays’ deals of the week - package holidays from £191 per person

With holiday season in full swing, there’s still a plethora of deals up for grabs – with easyJet holidays providing several last-minute package holiday bargains for those seeking some sunshine.

Fancy lounging by the pool all day and partying all night? The 4* Julian Club Hotel in Dalaman has got all kinds of holidaymakers covered. Make sure to bring the kids too, with easyJet holidays offering free kids’ places across bookings.

Those looking for a city break escape should peruse the 4* Eurostars Roma Aeterna in Rome. Pitched perfectly in the midst of the city’s most iconic landmarks, holidaymakers are just 30 minutes from Rome’s iconic Colosseum.

All easyJet holidays packages include flights, hotel, 23kg luggage and transfers on beach holidays, all covered by its Ultimate Flexibility, offering freedom to change a booking, a refund guarantee, and best price guarantee.

Book with easyJet holidays (www.easyjet.com/en/holidays tel: 0330 365 5005)

easyJet holidays offers seven nights at the 4* Hipotels Cala Bona Clubin Majorca on a Self Catering basis for £710 per person including 23kg of luggage per person, transfers and flights from London Gatwick on 28 August 2024.

easyJet holidays offers three nights at the 4*Jaz in the City Amsterdamin Amsterdam on a Room Only basisfor £310 per person including 23kg of luggage per person and flights from Edinburgh on 1 September 2024.