Barrhead Travel Doncaster braces for end of January payday holiday booking rush

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Senior Management and Head Office team go ‘back to the floor’ to help agents with one of the busiest days for holiday bookings

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Barrhead Travel Doncaster, part of one of the UK’s largest retail travel agencies, says it is expecting one of its busiest ever weekends.

On course for its best ever month, Barrhead Travel is anticipating the rush for deals, low deposits and free child places will continue as many lock-in their 2025 getaways over the payday weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To support the high demand, the travel group’s senior management, head office teams, and travel supplier will be joining agents in store as part of their annual “Back to the Floor Day.”

Barrhead Travel senior management team

On Saturday 1st February, over 30 directors and head office colleagues, and more than 50 travel suppliers such as Jet2holidays, Virgin Atlantic, and Royal Caribbean, will be based within Barrhead Travel’s store network to support with the group’s anticipated high footfall.

Following the January surge in bookings, Barrhead Travel Doncaster has revealed the top five most booked destinations so far:

Tenerife Cruising from Southampton Alicante Mallorca Malta

Clare Eckersall, Manager of Barrhead Travel Doncaster, said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Once again, this January we have seen record numbers of people locking in their holidays for the year ahead. We see that our customers are still prioritising holidays – and are choosing to travel more frequently and for longer durations.

“With fantastic deals to take advantage of, it’s one of the best times of year to book your getaways.

“It’s also a great time to book with the best availability so our customers are more likely to get their first choice of accommodation, as well as being able to pay a deposit and spread the cost of the trip. Our experts are always more than happy to work with their customers to help their budget go as far as possible and book the holiday they’ve been dreaming of.”

Barrhead Travel’s retail network is open seven days a week until late as well as offering evening support through their online service, call centres and social media channels. Find your nearest Barrhead Travel store by visiting https://www.barrheadtravel.co.uk/storelocator

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barrhead Travel is currently offering holidays with low deposits starting from £60pp and has thousands of free child places available. Their retail network is open seven days a week until late as well as offering evening support through their online service, call centres and social media channels. Find your nearest Barrhead Travel store by visiting https://www.barrheadtravel.co.uk/storelocator