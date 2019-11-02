Terri Harper to fight for WBC world title early in 2020 - and maybe in Doncaster

Terri Harper was given an extra special birthday present after it was revealed she will challenge for a second world title early next year – and it could happen in Doncaster.

The Denaby Main fighter made a successful first defence of her IBO title in Manchester on Saturday night with a classy win over the tough Viviane Obenauf on her 23rd birthday.

And afterwards her new promoter Eddie Hearn revealed he had agreed terms for Harper to face WBC super featherweight champion Eva Wahlstrom in 2020, suggesting it would take place in her hometown.

“I didn’t want to tell Stefy [Bull, manager] and Terri in the build-up to this fight because I know they were working hard on this one but we have agreed terms with Eva Wahlstrom for the WBC world title,” Hearn said.

“It’s to take place next year and we’re looking at that in February.

“We’ll get that contracted this week and that is a big fight.

“It’s a fight she can do in her home town with big support.”

