Teenager Owen Shines on Doncaster MMA Promotion

Owen Walton only began his MMA training just over a year ago and was proud and delighted to appear on Caged Steel 40, the prestigious MMA show founded by Dominic Gibbs and now in its fourteenth year based at Doncaster Dome.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘My coaches knew I was ready,’ said Owen, who got the win over his older opponent Hemel Hempstead’s Rory Gloady whose corner team withdrew their fighter just into the third and final round. ‘It was fast-paced action all the way between us. I’d started training to lose weight, but I am in love with the sport and my daily routine now centres on training. MMA combines elements of different sports like grappling and striking that come together as one.’

‘Owen is exactly the sort of talented and courageous novice fighter we’re proud to promote’ said Alex McReynolds, head of marketing and fight matchmaker at Caged Steel. ‘He fitted well into our show and contributed to the phenomenal standard of fights. Many bouts were impossible to predict, and every athlete put their heart into their performance. They should all be proud as fans in attendance and watching online reacted positively to the quality of the fights.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘There were 18 bouts on Owen’s show including four professional and ten amateur MMA, plus four caged boxing bouts with athletes coming from clubs across Britain and Europe. Six fighters came from Iceland. Magnus Ingvarrson and Bjarki Pór Pálsson now coach but previously fought on Caged Steel. We developed a strong connection with them and more Icelandic athletes followed. Their athletes always give a good performance and those attending know they’ll see exhilarating action.’

Owen Walton left and Rory Gloady

Sixteen-year-old Walton lives in South Kirkby with his parents and sister and has just left Minsthorpe Community College. He is coached by Wayne Murrie at Doncaster’s HD Performance gym. ‘I’m highly impressed with Owen,’ said Murrie. ‘I’ve never seen such commitment and so strong a work ethic in training from anyone let alone a boy in his mid-teens. If he continues like this the sky’s the limit. He reminds me of Hemsworth’s Scott Askham who fought out of Doncaster, and we know how successful he became.’ Owen’s dad John agrees. ‘MMA has boosted my son’s confidence and allowed him to develop greater discipline and respect as he sets hopefully achievable goals.’ Owen is looking forward ‘to concentrating fully on MMA now I’ve left school and I’m aiming eventually for the UFC. I’m grateful to Caged Steel for giving me my first major break.’

‘Caged Steel promotes each athlete as Owen found out,’ add McReynolds. ‘We’re helping them to develop their personal brand. We showcase their stories and help grow their profiles. This summer we’re also running a popular holiday programme designed to keep young people across Doncaster active with clubs offering a mix of martial arts, multi-sports, dance, gymnastics, and creative activities, alongside healthy meals and snacks. The scheme welcomes children aged 5–16 and provides free places for those receiving free school meals. This summer clubs will run in Intake, Hexthorpe, Edlington and Toll Bar.

Athletes A J Hall and Ollie Reeve from HD Performance Centre also competed on Caged Steel. For further information contact hdperformancecentre on Instagram or visit www.hdperformancecentre.com or e-mail Wayne Murrie [email protected] . Caged Steel 41 takes place on 6th September. Tickets are already available at https://www.caged-steel.co.uk . Summer club information is at https://cagedsteelcommunities.co.uk/events/