St Leger Festival: Chance to see sensational standout Stradivarius highlight of third day at Doncaster

The stallion is set to ride off in the Doncaster Cup at 3.10pm as two Group Two features again lie in store on what looks like being another sunny day.

Here GentingBet have taken a look at where the money might lie for punters…

3.10pm – Magners Rose Doncaster Cup Stakes

After scooping success in the opening Group Two race of Thursday’s action, John Gosden will be back for more today with Stradivarius (4/11). Although some may have doubted Enbihaar’s ability to get the win yesterday, you’d think it a fool’s game to doubt Stradivarius as a completely different beast.

Unbeaten for almost two years, the famous stayer will be looking for his tenth win on the trot and at that a tilt at being the first horse to scoop the Stayers’ Triple Crown in 39 years. He’s hard to look past here with Dee Ex Bee (3/1) the only horse that could realistically give him a fright.

3.45pm – Wainwright Flying Childers Stakes

If Frankie Dettori is to come home first on Stradivarius he’ll have no time to celebrate as the day’s Group Two races come back to back on Thursday, but encouragingly he will have the favourite again here in A’ali (5/4).

We certainly like the look of the Royal Ascot hero too after some strong wins at the Norfolk Stakes and the Prix Robert Papin of late, but it’s second favourite Alligator Alley (13/8) we’ve got our eye on. A classy winner in the Listed Roses Stakes in York, he comes into the race in good form and trainer Donnacha O’Brien seems to think it could be the colt’s time to shine once more.

Best of the rest…

Looking at the rest of the day’s action there’s certainly plenty to get excited about and below we’ve broken down our top tips elsewhere…

2.10pm – Japan Racing Association Sceptre Stakes

Sitting Pretty? This one looks like being a relatively open affair and at that a tough one to call but we do like the look of Pretty Baby (13/2) with Ryan Moore in the saddle. She certainly was short of some luck at Goodwood last time out, and we fancy her to bounce back here against her own sex.

2.40pm – Mallard Handicap

You can’t argue with Saroog (13/8) here as far as we’re concerned. With wins at Ascot and Newmarket to boot of late, he’s on for a hat-trick and with William Buick in the saddle he looks in safe hands to deliver just that.

4.20pm – Weatherbys Global Stallions App Flying Scotsman Stakes

Visinari (9/4) has been somewhat hit or miss of late and it’s that theme that makes this small field somewhat hard to predict. There are others that come into the race off the back of wins though, and it’s Molatham (15/8) that we quiet fancy to throw the cat amongst the pigeons. Trainer Roger Varian has a good record on this track and Molatham could make it two wins on the bounce here.

4.55pm – Gary Reid Memorial Irish EBF Maiden Stakes

This is one for the up and comings, no question, and Maori Knight (7/4) looks a solid pick after a strong third at Newbury. Arabian Moon (5/1) will be another trying to capitalise on some encouraging performances of late with a win.

5.30pm - Handicap

Nigel Tinkler does know how to get it done in this one having found success with Normany Barriere three years ago and therefore we’re going with Citron Major. At 9/2 they look reasonable value in a solid field.

6.00pm – Coopers Marquees Classified Stakes

Form is aplenty in the last race of the day with the likes of Banksea (9/1) (runner-up at Chelmsford), Storting (85/40) (a standout winner at Pontefract) and Benadalid (9/2) (a winner at Ripon) all contenders, but it’s the latter we fancy. Storting (85/40) would probably be our next best bet with champion jockey elect Oisin Murphy in the saddle.

TOP TIP - Value to be Strad…

For those looking for some extra value, look no further than a tidy special on Saroog, A'ali and Stradivarius (15/2) to all do the business. One thing’s for sure, Dettori and Buick have the pedigree to bring them home.