WIN: Your chance to be ball carrier and win family ticket to England Women v France at Castle Park  

The Doncaster Free Press has teamed up with the RFU to offer one lucky family an exclusive experience during England Women’s Six Nations clash against France at Castle Park.

The Red Roses return to the home of Doncaster Knights on Sunday, February 10, to take on 2018 Six Nations title holders France.

We are looking for a young rugby fan to act as official ball carrier for the game.

Dressed in the England carrier kit, you would get to walk out onto the pitch for the national anthems, carrying the ball which will then be used in the match.

In addition, we are offering three tickets to allow the family to come and support.

To enter send your name, age, email address, rugby club and answer the simple question – ‘Why would you like to be the England ball carrier?’ to mediaRFU@rfu.com.

England beat Canada 27-19 at Castle Park in November.

Terms and conditions:

Ball carriers must be aged 8-16 years

Entries close on Tuesday 5 February

Anyone under the age of 16 must be accompanied by a responsible adult

Competition winners will be responsible for their own travel arrangements