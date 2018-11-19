Rugby union fans who turned out in force to watch England Women in Doncaster have hailed Castle Park as a ‘fantastic venue’.

A crowd of 3,876 packed into the home of Doncaster Knights to see England defeat Canada 27-19 on Sunday in the second of three Quilter Internationals.

The Red Roses will return to Castle Park next year when they will tackle France in the Six Nations on February 10.

England Rugby’s official twitter account posted: “Thanks for having us today @DoncasterKnight. You were amazing hosts.”

Fan Ian Hepworth, who is also involved with Yorkshire Rugby, tweeted: “Thanks for hosting. Fantastic venue, great pitch, sensible prices for food, drink and parking. If you become a regular venue for the #redroses I will be very happy. See you in February.”

Fellow supporter Kat Smith said on Twitter: “Brilliant day watching the England Ladies! A well deserved victory @DoncasterKnight great stadium and hosting.”

Castleford RUFC Girls tweeted: “Smashing day all round. A successful hosting of the @EnglandRugby match at @DoncasterKnight with a big and appreciative crowd; an entertaining game with worthy opponents.”

Knights prop Richard List tweeted: “Great to see @EnglandRugby women get the win over @RugbyCanada at a packed @DoncasterKnight castle park. Lots of interest on the sidelines with clubs from all around the region watching #RedRoses”

To buy tickets to England v France in February visit www.drfc.co.uk.