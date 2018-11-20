Rugby union: Doncaster Phoenix defeat Derby in high scoring clash

Doncaster Phoenix ran in seven tries in an important 46-29 win at home to fellow Midlands Premier Division strugglers Derby.

Last season’s two matches between these clubs produced over 150 points and this fixture saw a repeat performance.

The speed of the home back line proved too much for the big visiting forwards who struggled throughout the game to match the pace of a young Phoenix outfit.

Phoenix started quickly with tries from flanker Jay Robinson, converted by fly-half Seth Adams, and winger James Wright touching down within the opening 15 minutes.

Centre Will Smith added a third home try on the half hour mark but Derby scored twice to stay in touch.

Adams added a penalty on 35 minutes before Derby kept themselves in the game with an unconverted try on the stroke of half time to reduce the home side’s lead to 20-17.

Phoenix spent most of the early part of the second half camped in the Derby half but struggled to pass a resolute defence. However, once the game opened up Wright and scrum-half Sam Pocklington went over with quickfire tries.

Derby responded with a try of their own but the game was taken out of their reach with further tries from hooker Will Holling and a second touchdown for Pocklington.

With fly-half Adams converting three of the second half tries, Phoenix held on to a convincing lead despite the visitors scoring a late converted try.

Wheatley Hills, who lie mid-table in Yorkshire Two, went down 16-10 at Wetherby.

Thornensians remain in the thick of the Yorkshire Three promotion race following a 10-8 victory over Rotherham Phoenix.