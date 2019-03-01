Jersey 41 Doncaster Knights 21: Early damage sees Knights sunk in Channel

Sam Olver
Sam Olver

Doncaster Knights failed to shine under the Stade Santander International lights until it was too late when slumping to 41-21 Championship defeat against fourth-placed Jersey Reds.

The game was effectively over as a contest inside the first quarter as Jersey, looking to bounce back from their first home league defeat for nearly a year, raced into a 19-0 lead.

Knights knew they had to score the next try if there was going to be any way back but the one-way traffic continued and fly-half Brett Herron, who also added the extras, claimed Jersey’s bonus-point try at the start of the second quarter.

Knights came more into the game but failed to find any real chinks in Jersey’s armour and fell further behind from a Herron penalty on the stroke of half-time.

Knights got the game underway on the restart hoping that the second 40 minutes would prove more than a damage-limitation exercise which proved to be the case as they out-scored their hosts 21-12

Fly-half Sam Olver celebrated signing a two-year deal when setting up a try, which he also converted, for wing Paul Jarvis with a kick to the corner on 48 minutes which was reward for a spirited start to the third quarter.

Knights rung the changes with new signing Charlie Beech coming on for his debut.

Utility-back Charlie Foley had only been on the field for less than two minutes when he touched down from a long lineout throw which bounced kindly for him.

Olver’s conversion made it 29-14.

Jersey hit back with two quickly-taken tries to dash Knights’ outside hopes of a losing bonus point though the Castle Park side did have the last word as No 8 Rory Pitman drove over in stoppage time.

Knights: McColl, Jarvis, Hayes, Clark, Wilson, Olver James; Hislop, Hunter, Quigley, Tyrell, Hicks, Stedman, Calladine, Pitman. Reps: Mayhew, Beech, Sproston, Challinor, Jones, Polataivao, Foley.