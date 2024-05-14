Doncaster rugby club hosting mental health charity fixture
The Demons, who recently completed their league season, will face a Looseheadz XV at Castle Park (2.30pm) to celebrate mental health awareness month and raise funds for a worthy cause.
Looseheadz is a rugby clothing brand that helps raise awareness of mental health. All the money raised by the foundation is used to help #TackleTheStigma. Betty Huntington, captain of the Demons, said: "We've have had a few weeks' rest but are looking forward to getting our boots back on to do what we do best and raise money for a worthy cause."
Entry to the match is free but a fundraising raffle is taking place on the day.
