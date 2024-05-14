Women's rugby team the Doncaster Demons are hosting a special fixture this weekend to raise funds for charity.

Looseheadz is a rugby clothing brand that helps raise awareness of mental health. All the money raised by the foundation is used to help #TackleTheStigma. Betty Huntington, captain of the Demons, said: "We've have had a few weeks' rest but are looking forward to getting our boots back on to do what we do best and raise money for a worthy cause."