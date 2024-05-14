Doncaster rugby club hosting mental health charity fixture

By Ricky Charlesworth
Published 14th May 2024, 14:40 BST
Doncaster Demons are hosting a special charity fixture at Castle Park this Saturday.
Women's rugby team the Doncaster Demons are hosting a special fixture this weekend to raise funds for charity.

The Demons, who recently completed their league season, will face a Looseheadz XV at Castle Park (2.30pm) to celebrate mental health awareness month and raise funds for a worthy cause.

Looseheadz is a rugby clothing brand that helps raise awareness of mental health. All the money raised by the foundation is used to help #TackleTheStigma. Betty Huntington, captain of the Demons, said: "We've have had a few weeks' rest but are looking forward to getting our boots back on to do what we do best and raise money for a worthy cause."

Entry to the match is free but a fundraising raffle is taking place on the day.

For more information about the club, search Doncaster Women's Rugby on Facebook.

